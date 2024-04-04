VCA Animal Hospitals, Proudly Part of Mars Veterinary Health, Recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024 by Newsweek

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Animal Hospitals, the global leader of comprehensive veterinary services and proudly part of Mars Veterinary Health, is honored to announce it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024.

Newsweek's second annual list is based on interviews with HR professionals, review of publicly available data and an anonymous online survey of more than 223,000 U.S. employees. This ranking highlights VCA's commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity (EI&D), and underscores how diverse teams thrive and deliver the best care for patients and clients.

"Advocating for an inclusive sense of community at work and beyond is more important than ever," said Paola Perez-Loaiza, VCA's Vice President for People & Organization. "VCA is proud to earn Newsweek's distinction as a change agent committed to creating an industry-leading Associate experience. As an industry, we have an incredible amount of work to do to further strengthening the veterinary profession."

VCA's culture of creating and prioritizing Associate-driven experiences is the hallmark of its multi-year journey:

2020: Alongside other Mars Veterinary Health businesses, VCA developed an EI&D Council to change how EI&D is championed within the organization and across the veterinary profession

Alongside other Mars Veterinary Health businesses, VCA developed an EI&D Council to change how EI&D is championed within the organization and across the veterinary profession 2021: VCA appoints an EI&D lead

VCA appoints an EI&D lead 2022: VCA forms five Associate Resource Groups for 35,000 Associates, expanding community building, inclusion through innovation, and recognition of the diverse communities in its Associate population

VCA forms five Associate Resource Groups for 35,000 Associates, expanding community building, inclusion through innovation, and recognition of the diverse communities in its Associate population 2023: In partnership with VetSetGo, VCA helps build a diverse pipeline of future talent for the profession

In partnership with VetSetGo, VCA helps build a diverse pipeline of future talent for the profession 2023: VCA makes progress on delivering more culturally competent care to clients, launching its first-ever EI&D Toolkit with Inclusive Leadership Training sessions for Associates and expanding translation resources across all hospitals to provide interpretation services for non-English speaking and American Sign Language

"It's fulfilling to see our intentionality around culture recognized as we work to advance the profession and celebrate and reflect all who have love for animals," said Beverly Miller, DVM, Director of VCA's Equity, Inclusion and Diversity program. "Our goal has always been to embrace differences to create connectivity, and I am confident that such achievements like Newsweek will spread awareness and inspire people to join the veterinary profession because they see others similar to them represented here."

This Newsweek recognition quickly follows VCA Canada's recent accomplishment of being honored with the prestigious title of one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2024. The recognition reflects VCA Canada's commitment to creating an industry-leading Associate experience and taking action to ensure the long-term success of the veterinary profession.

For more information about Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024 and to see VCA's ranking, click here.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Animal Hospitals is committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine. We are a family of hometown animal hospitals determined to positively impact pets, people, and our communities. From general practice to emergency and specialty care, VCA delivers world-class medicine to more than four million pets each year. Our national network of hospitals invest in cutting-edge tools, training and technology that enables our Associates to lead the industry today and into tomorrow. Among our talented 35,000 Associates are nearly 7,000 veterinarians – including 430 who are board-certified specialists – nearly 4,000 credentialed veterinary technicians and more than 10,000 veterinary assistants – all dedicated to giving pets the very best in medical care.

As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of businesses, VCA is committed to its Purpose: A Better World for Pets®. To learn more about VCA, visit www.vca.com

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare to further its collective Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Mars Veterinary Health's 70,000 Associates across 3,000 global veterinary clinics put pets, people, and the planet first. The Mars Veterinary Health family includes Associates at AniCura, Banfield, BluePearl, Creature Comforts, Gentle Oak, Hillside, Linnaeus, Mount Pleasant, Tai Wai, VCA, VES, and VSH who demonstrate compassion and expertise while enabling 35 million pet visits each year. Learn more at marsveterinary.com.

