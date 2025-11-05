VCA Green Expands Sustainability Service Offering with Acquisition of Green Econome

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Consultants (VCA) announced today that its sustainability practice, VCA Green, has completed the acquisition of Green Econome, a Los Angeles–based sustainability consulting firm recognized for its lifecycle strategies, building performance reporting, and efficiency consulting.

Pictured from left to right: Marika Erdely, Founder and former CEO of Green Econome and newly appointed Principal at VCA Green, with Robyn Vettraino, Principal and Director of Sustainability at VCA Green

By integrating Green Econome's expertise in benchmarking, compliance, and building performance planning with VCA Green's strengths in energy modeling, project management, and field verification, the unified team will deliver comprehensive sustainability solutions spanning the entire building lifecycle. Clients will benefit from a single platform that supports recognized standards such as ENERGY STAR®, LEED®, CALGreen, and Title 24, while driving innovation, efficiency, and measurable long-term value.

"Since VCA primarily serves new construction and Green Econome focuses on existing buildings, this acquisition enables us to provide lifecycle services—from code compliance through long-term cost reduction strategies," said Marika Erdely, Founder & CEO of Green Econome. "This is a shared success, and we're excited to grow together."

The two purpose-driven firms share a "People First" culture—where the people we work with and hire are as important as the work we do. Together, VCA Green and Green Econome will build on their leadership, history, and reputation to advance the Triple Bottom Line: People. Planet. Profit.

"Green Econome brings extraordinary talent and visionary expertise into the VCA family," said Robyn Vettraino, Principal & Co-Leader of VCA Green. "Our shared culture, values, and purpose position us to deliver enduring value for our clients—and to lead the industry in sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence."

About VCA

For over 40 years, VCA has been a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm based in Orange, California, providing structural design, contract administration, public sector building and safety, and sustainability services nationwide. As part of the G. Scott Capital Partners family of companies, VCA combines deep technical expertise with an entrepreneurial culture and long-term strategic orientation.

About Green Econome

Green Econome helps building owners and operators improve performance, reduce operating costs, and meet evolving energy and water standards through benchmarking, disclosure compliance, and sustainability consulting.

