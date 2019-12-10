VCA Launches Personalized Digital Pet Health Experience with myVCA Patient Portal and Online Store

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Animal Hospitals, a leading provider of pet health care services with more than 900 veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, today announced the launch of the myVCA Patient Portal and Online Store, an integrated digital pet health experience for VCA clients.

Making high-quality pet health care easier and more accessible, myVCA's Patient Portal offers VCA clients a personalized user experience, including access to online appointment bookings, easy online refills, automatic reminders, and educational articles curated for their pet's specific health needs. Directly from the myVCA Online Store, VCA clients can subscribe to prescription refills and other pet health-related items recommended by their veterinarians.

"Our health care teams in our hospitals create individualized relationships with each client and patient at VCA," said Martha Smith, Director of National Marketing at VCA. "By giving clients easy access to online appointment management, subscription refills, and authentic, reliable pet health information and recommendations directly from their pet's health care team, we are proud to be able to continue those individualized relationships between visits through the personalized client experience provided by the myVCA Patient Portal and Online Store."

Through its ongoing commitment to innovation in patient health and client experience, VCA is at the forefront of transforming the pet health care experience. Joining the myVCA app, the VCA Alexa Skill, and other innovations in VCA's suite of pet owner-facing digital pet health technology, the myVCA Patient Portal and Online Store leverages client, patient, and hospital data to enable an individualized experience that curates expert pet health information to extend the in-hospital experience into the digital sphere.

"In getting our clients easier and more convenient access to authentic, reliable pet health information and tailored recommendations from their pets' health care teams whenever and wherever they need them, we aim to further empower them to even more effectively support their pets' health and wellness needs, ultimately creating more confident pet owners, and healthier pets," said Smith.

To access the myVCA Patient Portal and Online Store, click here.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 920 veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Japan. Staffed by more than 4,500 fully qualified veterinarians, including over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals, all dedicated to give pets the very best medical care. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. As part of the Mars, Inc. family of brands, VCA is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®.

For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and Facebook (facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/).

