VCA Rebuilds Florida Hospital Destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Publishes 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Playbook for Pet Owners

Summary:

VCA Sanibel Animal Hospital reopen as a newly expanded 4,100 square foot facility, offering enhanced canine and feline services for pet owners in Sanibel Island, Fla., expanding access to care

VCA supports pet owners with hurricane preparedness playbook as U.S. enters 2024 Hurricane Season

VCA is proudly a part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of veterinary practices

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Animal Hospitals, the global leader of comprehensive veterinary services and proudly part of Mars Veterinary Health, today announced the reopening of VCA Sanibel Animal Hospital. The state-of-the-art hospital, spanning 4,100 square feet, has been reconstructed after the original 960 square foot location was impacted by Hurricane Ian in 2022. The Hospital will offer the most extensive set of services for pet owners on Sanibel Island, Fla.

VCA Sanibel Animal Hospital Re-opening

Founded in 1965 as Coral Veterinary Clinic, the clinic joined the VCA family in 2017. VCA Sanibel has become the fastest-growing veterinary clinic on the island, expanding in size and services. The hospital now provides advanced veterinary care offerings to cats and dogs that were not available at the previous location including dentistry, surgery, medical occupancy, grooming, ultrasound, cold laser, radiology and more.

"As one of the former owners of Coral Veterinary Clinic, the rebuilding of our Hospital is a testament to VCA's focus on care – for patients, clients, our Associates and communities," said Jennifer Nichols, hospital manager, VCA Animal Hospitals. "Support from around VCA at the time of Ian helped us activate satellite hospitals surrounding the island to provide care for affected pets and made sure our Associates had immediate supplies and assistance. With community at the center of everything we do, we celebrate our new facility with a stronger and renewed commitment to delivering world-class medical care for pets and personalized experiences for pet owners."

The modern, beachy-blue building displays beautiful "shellcrete" walkways and sidewalks, all-natural landscaping sourced with greenery 100% native to the island, a dedicated surgery suite, dental suite, three tables for pre- and post-operation treatment areas, an isolation room, onsite grooming, separate canine and feline kennels, an outdoor turfed play yard and five spacious exam rooms.

"We are humbled by the support of the community during our rebuilding process and excited to finally reintroduce VCA Sanibel's expanded pet care services to the island," said VCA Chief Operating Officer Aaron Frazier. "Our new state-of-the-art, locally sourced and paper-lite facility will allow us to triple the number of pets that we see in a day while delivering innovative conveniences that we know pet owners want and expect from their veterinary hospital."

VCA Sanibel is located at 1509 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, Florida, 33957. The hours of operations are 8:00 am-6:00 pm Monday to Friday, and 8:00 am-3:00 pm on Saturdays. The hospital joins four other VCA facilities surrounding the Sanibel Island community: VCA Baywood and VCA Chiquita in Cape Coral and VCA Coral Animal Hospital and VCA Miracle Mile in Fort Myers.

The National Hurricane Center reported that the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be extremely active, putting tens of millions of Americans and their pets at risk of flooding and damaging winds. In advance of this extraordinary forecast, VCA is launching a 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Playbook. To download a free copy, click here.

To learn more about VCA Sanibel Animal Hospital's story and the hometown care they provide, visit https://vcahospitals.com/sanibel.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Animal Hospitals is committed to taking care of the future of veterinary medicine. We are a family of hometown animal hospitals determined to positively impact pets, people and our communities. From general practice to emergency and specialty care, VCA delivers world-class medicine and hometown care to more than four million pets each year. We invest in cutting-edge tools, training and technology that enable Associates across our network of hospitals to lead the industry today and into tomorrow. Among our talented 35,000 Associates are nearly 7,000 veterinarians – including 430 who are board-certified specialists – nearly 4,000 credentialed technicians and over 10,000 veterinary assistants – all dedicated to giving pets the very best in medical care.

As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, VCA is taking care of the future of veterinary medicine to help achieve the Mars Petcare Purpose—A Better World for Pets™. To learn more about VCA, visit: www.vca.com .

SOURCE VCA Animal Hospitals