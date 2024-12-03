VCA Software Launches InsuredConnect, a Mobile App Designed to Enhance Policyholder Satisfaction and Retention

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Software, a leading provider of claims management solutions, is excited to introduce InsuredConnect, a mobile app designed to give policyholders seamless access to their insurance claims. InsuredConnect simplifies the claims process by giving users the tools they need to report claims instantly, track their progress, and stay informed every step of the way.

VCA Software is known for empowering claims professionals to deliver on the promise of insurance—helping individuals, families, and businesses rebuild after a loss. InsuredConnect is the next step in that mission.

InsuredConnect provides policyholders with an efficient, user-friendly app to navigate the claims process, empowering them to access policy details and report claims directly from their mobile devices. This significantly reduces processing times and ensures a more responsive experience.

"At VCA, we understand a claim is not just paperwork—it's the rebuilding of someone's life, business, or livelihood," said Ilda Cairns, VP, Client Services.

"InsuredConnect is designed to make this process faster and more transparent so families can move back into their homes, businesses can resume operations, and communities can recover as quickly as possible. VCA Software helps ensure claims are handled efficiently and fairly during life's difficult moments."

InsuredConnect is a Game Changer for Policyholders

InsuredConnect gives policyholders the tools to easily manage their claims journey, offering a streamlined, self-service experience that reduces the time and stress of filing claims. Instant reporting and real-time tracking ensure clear communication between the policyholder and the claims handler, speeding up the resolution process and fostering trust.

Key Features Include:

24/7 Access to Policy Information : Policyholders and claimants can view their policy details and important documents anytime, from any device.

: Policyholders and claimants can view their policy details and important documents anytime, from any device. Instant Claim Reporting : Policyholders can quickly submit claims with supporting photos and videos, allowing for faster claim processing.

: Policyholders can quickly submit claims with supporting photos and videos, allowing for faster claim processing. Timely Notifications: Users can stay informed on the status of a claim with continuous updates, ensuring transparency throughout the claims journey.

InsuredConnect Empowers Claims Professionals

VCA supports claims professionals who work tirelessly to help people rebuild after a loss. InsuredConnect extends that mission by providing technology that makes claims process faster, more transparent, and highly effective.

Whether it's helping a family move back into their home or enabling a business to resume operations, InsuredConnect plays a critical role in making recovery smoother, quicker, and more reliable.

About VCA Software

VCA Software is a trusted provider of standalone claims management solutions, empowering claims professionals to deliver efficient, reliable, and compassionate service to policyholders. With a focus on property & casualty Insurance, VCA Software sets the standard for claims management excellence.

The launch of InsuredConnect demonstrates VCA's ongoing commitment to helping claims professionals such as independent adjusters, third-party administrators, self-insured entities, managing general agencies, and carriers deliver on the promise of insurance.

For more information about InsuredConnect, visit https://vcasoftware.com or contact us at [email protected].

