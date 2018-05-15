VCC Awards Digi-Key with 2017 Global Distributor of the Year, Outstanding Commitment and Sales Growth

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with VCC (Visual Communications Company, LLC)'s 2017 Global Distributor of the Year, Outstanding Commitment and Sales Growth award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

VCC Presents Digi-Key with 2017 Global Distributor of the Year, Outstanding Commitment and Sales Growth Award

The award was presented by Andrew Zanelli, President/CEO; Deb Gray, Global Director of Sales; and Sannah Vinding, Executive Director, Product Development & Marketing at VCC and given to Tom Treichel, Sr. Director, Assigned Sales; Elisia Triantos, Area Director, Business Development; Monica Flores, Area Director, Business Development/Mexico; David Stein, VP Global Supplier Management; Joni Skjerven, Technology Business Manager; and Levy Olson, Sr. Manager, Product Management at Digi-Key.

VCC is the recognized leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative LED, incandescent, neon and specialty indicator light solutions for global markets including aerospace, medical, automotive, transportation, safety and industrial.

VCC's broad product portfolio, including the CML, Leecraft and Littelites indicator product lines, is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of VCC products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

