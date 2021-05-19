VCC Live partners DIDWW to extend its contact center services reach

Through the new partnership, VCC Live will use the DIDWW extensive virtual phone number coverage that will allow its contact center business to expand efficiently across geographies.

DIDWW immense inventory of virtual phone numbers available for immediate provisioning via the API and online portal allows VCC Live to maintain rapid growth of their global business.

Additionally, the extended reach facilitated by international DID numbers and the powerful outbound SIP trunking solution that provides true local reachability, enable VCC Live to efficiently service its enterprise customers in numerous countries all over the world. DIDWW high standards of quality and reliability are fully aligned with the requirements of a modern contact center software provider, making every single customer interaction exceptional.

Adam Zeibig, Carrier Manager at VCC Live, commented, "We strongly rely on the international DID and Voice termination services that DIDWW provides to us and our end customers. The quality of their services and exceptional support allow us to further strengthen our partnership to keep offering global enterprises high-quality telecommunication services."

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are very eager tobuild a strong partnership with cloud contact center software provider VCC Live. Our infrastructure delivers high-quality communications' solutions. We continually strive to expand our extensive coverage to provide customers with more market opportunities to support their business growth."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

About VCC Live

Founded by Szabolcs Tóth and Tamás Jalsovszky, VCC Live has consolidated its presence in Europe as a reliable business solution for companies dealing with comprehensive customer communications through a variety of channels including phone, email, chat, and social media. Currently, the company serves global clients in more than 50 countries, such as DHL, 4 Finance, Vodafone and Studio Moderna and works together with 20 international telecommunication partners.

Press Contact:



Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

[email protected]

+1 (212) 461 1854

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513806/DIDWW_VCC.jpg

SOURCE DIDWW