VCF® female contraceptives is offering Free Samples to combat Roe v. Wade Decision by SCOTUS

VCF® brand of OTC female contraceptives underscores the importance of contraceptive solutions that champion women in the wake of Roe v. Wade.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, VCF continues to stand by its mission to provide holistic contraceptive products that prioritize women's health.

The landmark ruling has marked a profound change in society, bringing to light the importance of reproductive choice and the need for more women-controlled options to prevent unwanted pregnancy. For decades, VCF® has advocated for holistic health with VCF® Vaginal Contraceptive Film® and VCF® Contraceptive Gel as the only non-hormonal over-the-counter line of contraceptive products in a market which has, historically, left many of these options in the hands of men, essentially depriving women of rightful control and autonomy of their own bodies.