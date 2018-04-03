VCF Launches Website for Adult Survivors of Child Sex Abuse to Anonymously Identify Their Abusers

DUNN LORING, Va., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertigo Charitable Foundation, LLC (VCF), which advocates for child sex abuse survivors, announced today the launch of a new website for survivors to anonymously identify their abusers.

"Our goal is to provide a safe and confidential method for adult survivors to identify their abusers and to determine if particular abusers are identified by multiple survivors," said Valerie Gibson, VCF's founder and CEO.

The website, Me2csa.com, was created by VCF in conjunction with Senthil Nathan, an IT specialist. The site includes an identification form for survivors to complete online. VCF will review the forms and develop a database of abuser identifications. If an abuser has been identified by more than one survivor, VCF will notify the survivors, who will determine whether they want to make their identifications public, individually or collectively.

Child sex abuse is a silent epidemic. It is estimated that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused by the age of 18. Some 67% of all sexual assaults reported to law enforcement are committed against victims under 18 years old. Only about one-third of child sex abuse victims ever identify their abusers and the vast majority of such crimes are never reported to legal authorities. The Me2csa.com identification system will put perpetrators on notice that their identities could be disclosed at any time.

As recent events have demonstrated, there is strength in numbers – survivors are more likely to identify their perpetrators alongside other survivors who also make identifications. VCF's new website will empower survivors to come forward to identify their abusers and will connect those survivors who seek to hold their abusers accountable.

About Vertigo Charitable Foundation

For the past seven years, VCF has consulted with survivors about their legal rights, lobbied for legal reforms, and made two documentaries exposing the fundamental flaws in the justice system's handling of survivor cases (Pursuit of Truth: Adult Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse Seeking Justice; Off the Record: Justice Denied to Child Sex Abuse Survivors). The Me2csa.com website is an outgrowth of VCF's mission to help make justice a reality for adult survivors of child sex abuse.

For more information, contact Neil Jaffee, VCF's legal counsel, at 703-987-0819 or 192704@email4pr.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vcf-launches-website-for-adult-survivors-of-child-sex-abuse-to-anonymously-identify-their-abusers-300622902.html

SOURCE Vertigo Charitable Foundation