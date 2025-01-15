VCFA Group Announces the Successful Close of VCFA Venture Partners VII, L.P.

Pioneering Firm Continues to Lead in Secondary Private Equity, with Succession Leadership in Place and Plans to Grow the Firm and Team Going Forward

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCFA Group (VCFA), a pioneer in the secondary private equity industry, today announced the successful close of its latest fund, VCFA Venture Partners VII, L.P. (VCFA VP VII), with capital commitments totaling $122.5 million. This fund continues VCFA's leadership in the secondary market, focusing on smaller, more complex purchases of later-stage venture capital and growth equity assets.

The close of VCFA VP VII marks a significant milestone in the firm's four decades in operation. Established in 1982 by Dayton Carr, VCFA is known for being the first firm focused on secondary private equity. Dayton passed away in 2020 during the fundraise for the predecessor fund, VCFA Venture Partners VI, L.P. (VCFA VP VI). The firm commenced a succession plan with David Tom and Andrew Reilly assuming leadership and ownership of VCFA and culminating with a final closing of VCFA VP VI in March 2021 with $107.2 million in capital commitments. In total, VCFA Group has now raised $229.7 million in its flagship secondary fund strategy under David and Drew. This leadership transition marks the continuation of VCFA's legacy of pioneering the secondary private equity space.

David Tom, Managing Member of VCFA, commented, "We are thankful to the investors who have supported us through multiple funds and new investors who have put their trust in us. The demand for liquidity solutions for mature venture and growth-stage fund interests at the smaller end of the market is greater than I have ever seen. We are seeing more sellers looking for tailored, flexible capital solutions below $50 million in size. With VCFA VP VII closed, we are well-positioned to build on our leadership in the secondary market and continue growing VCFA into a next-generation firm."

Andrew Reilly, Managing Member of VCFA, added, "We are proud to carry forward the vision Dayton Carr established more than four decades ago. Our team's deep experience, combined with our track record of success in navigating complex transactions, uniquely positions us to execute on this strategy. As we look ahead, we are excited to expand on our core venture growth secondary strategy while also exploring complementary secondary strategies that will continue to diversify our offerings and meet the evolving needs of our investors."

In connection with the new fundraise, VCFA is also promoting two members of the investment team. Andy Coke, who joined VCFA in 2019, was promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President. Andy graduated from Brown University and held equity research positions prior to joining VCFA. Colin Moffet, who joined VCFA from Princeton in 2021, was promoted from Analyst to Associate.

VCFA VP VII is targeting transactions involving seasoned venture capital and growth equity assets, where the need for liquidity or portfolio realignment creates opportunities for secondary investors. These transactions are often more nuanced, requiring a deep understanding of both the operational and financial needs of portfolio companies and the intricate capital structures of these assets.

About VCFA Group (VCFA)

Founded in 1982, VCFA Group (VCFA) became the first firm primarily focused on the acquisition of interests in private equity funds on a secondary basis and is a pioneer in the concept of secondary purchases of limited partnership interests and GP-led transactions. To date, VCFA Group has raised eleven funds and returned over $1 billion to its limited partners. Those that have sold private equity interests to VCFA include state pension funds, the federal government, Fortune 100 companies, some of the largest banks, financial institutions and insurance companies, foundations, and wealthy individuals. VCFA prides itself on discretion, good relations in the private equity community, and streamlined transfers. Additional information regarding VCFA is available at www.vcfa.com.

