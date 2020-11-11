vChain Inc, the Immutable Data Specialist, Completes the Acquisition of Ledger and Log Compliance Company Opvizor

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vChain Inc (www.vchain.us), the leading Open Source company for immutable ledger solutions, today announces the closing of the acquisition of Opvizor Inc, a U.S. ledger and log compliance software company.

Moshe Bar, CEO and co-founder of vChain, commented: "Businesses have expressed their need loud and clear for immutable ledger solutions to guarantee the integrity of their transactional systems and bring trust into their applications and data. The integration Opvizor's ledger and log integrity applications helps us advance our mission with our customer base and the market in general. With an excellent match of engineering skills and operational excellence, our two teams have integrated seamlessly."

Opvizor Inc, a venture capital-backed company, provides integrity and trust solutions to hundreds of enterprise customers worldwide like Motorola, Docusign, and the US State Dept. Opvizor has been cash-flow positive for several years, with operations in the U.S. and central Europe.

Both companies have been partnering already over the last year for the resale of vChain's CodeNotary Ledger Compliance® solution to Opvizor's extensive international customer base.

CodeNotary Ledger Compliance® (www.codenotary.io) provides customers a tamperproof ledger solution which enables the immutable recording of sensitive data through the same cryptographic verification of traditional distributed ledger solutions. It is easy to use, runs on-premise or in the cloud, and is able to process millions of transactions a second. CodeNotary Ledger Compliance® is built on top of vChain's immudb (www.immudb.io), the industry-leading, lightweight Open Source immutable database.

"By combining Opvizor's strength in log data collection, storage, and compliance using open source software with vChain's unique solutions for data immutability, we will merge cloud-native technology with tamperproof data structures and jointly disrupt the market to help customers accelerate their digital transformation with true open source solutions," said Dennis Zimmer, founder of Opvizor and CTO of vChain.

About vChain

The company was founded in late 2018 in Houston, Texas. vChain employs a team with deep expertise in trust and integrity technology, cryptography, distributed ledger technologies, immutable databases, and certificate management, distributed in over 12 different countries.

