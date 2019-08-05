Vcheck Global Announces the Opening of D.C. Office and New Senior Level Hires

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vcheck Global, a leading provider of business to business due diligence background checks, is pleased to announce the hiring of senior level management as part of the launch of its new office in Washington D.C.

Rahul Ravi joins Vcheck as the Director of Client Management. Most recently, Rahul spent four years as Director of Client Engagement at Exiger and previously worked as a Senior Associate at Kroll, where he conducted over 350 domestic and international due diligence investigations. Rahul has a J.D. from Syracuse University, a Master of Arts in Middle East Studies from George Washington University and a B.A. in History from Case Western Reserve University.

Adam Rudman, CEO of Vcheck Global, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Rahul to Vcheck Global. As we continue to expand our IPO services and position Vcheck Global as a leader within the industry, we wanted someone with Rahul's invaluable knowledge and experience. Rahul will also be an essential addition to our growth in his operational capacity as we strategically invest in enhancing our processes allowing us to serve our clients more effectively."

Vcheck is equally pleased to welcome John Sugden as the SVP of Client Engagement at Vcheck Global, John recently served as an Associate Director at Exiger and led engagement initiatives for the firm's roster of finance clients.

"We are pleased to welcome John to our team and believe he will add tremendous value as we continue to innovate our processes, procedures, proprietary technology and always improve our ordering and delivery platform for the benefit of our clients," said Lyndee Fletcher, COO of Vcheck Global. John holds an MA in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University and a BA in history from Virginia Tech.

Vcheck Global is also pleased to announce the opening of a new office in D.C. Adam Rudman stated, "Over the last several years we have seen an increased need for customized corporate due diligence and background check services in the D.C. area, specifically related to the growth of biotech from that region including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. The new office will allow us to better service highly active clients ranging from law firms, investment banks, venture capital, private equity, real estate firms and lending institutions."

About Vcheck Global

Vcheck Global is a business-to-business provider of due diligence, background checks, employment screening, document retrieval, and specialized research of both business entities and individuals. Vcheck Global protects its clients by providing essential information about the people and companies they do business with.

For more information regarding Vcheck Global please contact us at info@VcheckGlobal.com or call us at (888) 740-0747.

