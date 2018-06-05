VCHR and Virginia professors push back against questionable textbook changes by Israel advocacy organizations

The ICS, with backing by state and local Israel advocacy organizations, submitted a large number of questionable proposed changes to the Virginia Department of Education and publishers during a recent textbook review process. Examples of ICS-submitted changes include:

Emphasizing Arab culpability for crisis initiation leading to military action and failure of peace efforts—and never Israeli culpability, even when it is undisputed historic fact. Replacing the commonly used words of "settlers" with "communities," "occupation" with "control of," "wall" with "security fence," and "militant" with "terrorist." Referencing Israeli claims such as " Israel annexed East Jerusalem " and the Golan Heights as accepted facts without referencing lack of official recognition by the United Nations and most member nation states.

Signatories of the VCHR letter to textbook publishers argued against "any rushed adoption" of such changes until "a diverse panel of qualified and nonpartisan academic experts is consulted for feedback."

This initiative to maintain quality and accuracy in textbooks was led by VCHR, a coalition of 16 organizations representing over 8,000 Virginians.

Among the 14 Virginia academic signatories of the letter are:

Professor Noura Erakat , Assistant Professor of Legal Studies, Social Justice, and International Area Studies, School of Interactive Studies, George Mason University ;

, Assistant Professor of Legal Studies, Social Justice, and International Area Studies, School of Interactive Studies, ; Professor Michael Fischbach , Professor of History, Randolph Macon College ;

, Professor of History, ; Professor Peter Mandaville , Professor of International Affairs, Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University ;

, Professor of International Affairs, of Policy and Government, ; Professor William B. Quandt , Professor Emeritus, Department of Politics, University of Virginia ;

, Professor Emeritus, Department of Politics, ; Col. Lawrence Wilkerson , Distinguished Adjunct Professor of Government and Public Policy at the College of William and Mary .

