vcita and WiseStamp Announce Strategic Spin-Off to Focus on Individual Market Strengths

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vcita , a leading provider of business management software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and WiseStamp , a pioneer in email signature management, today announced a strategic shift that will see both companies pursue independent growth strategies, tailored to their respective market strengths.

vcita acquired WiseStamp in 2019, recognizing the synergy between two companies dedicated to empowering businesses through innovative digital solutions. Over the past several years, the combined expertise has driven significant growth and product development for both entities. Today both vcita and WiseStamp are poised for exciting new chapters and the time has come for each to embark on their own distinct journey, aligning with their individual market strengths and accelerating their long-term visions.

WiseStamp has evolved beyond the SMB market and has gained significant traction within the enterprise space. Its popular email signature management platform offers advanced features and security protocols that cater to the specific email signature and branding management needs of larger organizations.

"The time has come for WiseStamp to step out on its own and fully embrace the opportunities we see in the enterprise market," said Ehud Yalin-Mor, CEO of WiseStamp. "The learnings and expertise gained during our time with vcita have been invaluable, and they will continue to serve us well as we take this next step on our journey. We are grateful for the partnership and support we have received, and we look forward to maintaining a strong relationship with vcita as we both continue to grow and thrive."

vcita, with its comprehensive suite of tools designed specifically for SMBs, and its inTandem platform, designed for partners who wish to take their own SMB solution to market, remains dedicated to refining and expanding its offerings to provide the best solution for SMBs, and a flexible platform for those who deliver services to them.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together with WiseStamp, and we are excited about their next chapter," said Itzik Levy, CEO of vcita. "WiseStamp has a unique and innovative solution, and we are confident they will continue to achieve great things as an independent company. We remain connected by our shared values and commitment to delivering top-of-the-line digital solutions, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

While vcita and WiseStamp will be pursuing independent paths, their shared commitment to delivering exceptional digital solutions will remain firmly in place. Both companies are confident that this strategic shift will unlock their full potential and enable them to continue delivering industry-leading products and services to their respective customer segments.

About vcita

vcita is an SMB tech company dedicated to helping small and medium businesses thrive in today's digital world by providing them with the tools to manage and grow their business. With vcita's solution, small businesses can manage all aspects of their day-to-day operations and client engagement including scheduling, billing, payment collection, client management, email and SMS marketing. inTandem by vcita is a platform designed to serve the needs of SMB service providers, offering a customizable, white-label, platform that allows organizations that serve SMBs to bring their clients all the essential vcita tools under their own brand. With inTandem, partners can deliver great service and value to their SMB customers and unlock new revenue streams, reduce churn, and increase customer loyalty. With hundreds of thousands of small business users worldwide and partnerships including marketing agencies, banks, financial service providers, telcos, MSPs, and fintechs, vcita delivers an innovative digital solution uniquely designed to serve the needs of SMBs and the companies that support them.

For more information, visit www.vcita.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About WiseStamp

WiseStamp is a pioneer in email signature management, offering a secure and easy-to-use platform that helps businesses of all sizes create professional and branded email signatures. With its focus on advanced features and enterprise-grade security, WiseStamp is empowering organizations to make a lasting impression with every email.

For more information, visit www.wisestamp.com or follow WiseStamp on Linkedin .

