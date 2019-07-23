vCita Secures $15M Growth Funding Round Led by Forestay Capital

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vCita, a leading cloud-based, business management solution for small businesses, has completed a $15 million funding round led by Forestay Capital.

Founded in 2010 by Itzik Levy, a serial entrepreneur who also co-founded Kidaro (acquired by Microsoft), vCita enables small business owners to manage their client interactions with ease from a single, integrated, on-the-go app.

vCita has over 100,000 paying users worldwide, who use its centralized dashboard to manage their schedule, issue invoices and quotes, track and collect payments, and manage client data.

vCita allows its users to improve engagement with their clients through promotional offers and coupons, automated email campaigns, and a 24/7 online client portal.

In recent years, the company has expanded its reach through strategic partnerships with leading technology and service providers, which use vCita's platform to extend and deliver their core offerings to SMBs. To match its growing user base, vCita has expanded and now has close to 100 employees in Seattle and Tel-Aviv.

The newly raised capital will be used to support vCita's growth in the global market, form additional strategic partnerships and accelerate product development. Itzik Levy, CEO and co-founder, commented on the funding:

"Our vision is to change the way small businesses manage and engage with their clients. Our solution empowers business owners to manage their scheduling, payments and marketing with confidence and ease. It enables them to provide great service to their clients. Thanks to Forestay's investment we'll be able to grow vCita into the leading go-to solution for every small, service-based business."

Frederic Wohlwend, Managing Partner at Forestay Capital, said: "vCita offers a unique and integrated platform tailored specifically for small businesses and designed to help them grow and better interact with their clients. It addresses their main business workflows with an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. SMEs are facing increasing pressure to deliver personalized experiences through online and mobile accessible means to end-customers, while also simplifying and streamlining operations. vCita is making that possible and we are thrilled to be part of it. This new round of funding will enable Itzik and the team to accelerate their expansion and support the continued development of their innovative products. We are truly excited to partner with them in their next growth journey and scale the business across the globe".

vCita was founded with the vision that small business owners deserve better and more fulfilling workdays. We develop smart, cloud-based solutions that help solopreneurs and small teams manage their entire business from a single, easy-to-use, on-the-go app. Our solution turns time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payment collection and marketing campaigns into simple, one-click operations. vCita manages the entire customer life-cycle, from the first "hello" to the final invoice, providing its users the freedom to enjoy their work, while growing their business.

Founded in 2017, Forestay invests in the tech sector and is focused on innovative revenue-generating technology companies, in Europe, Israel and the US, that challenge established models, primarily through software and data. It is part of Waypoint Capital, chaired by Ernesto Bertarelli, which supports a broad portfolio of leading investment businesses.

