NORTH BERGEN, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCNY Home, a top-ten U.S.-based home goods manufacturer, announced the launch of jade + oake, a game-changing home goods brand designed for young adults. The sweeping collection includes soft and hard goods and features everything needed to decorate a complete home from kitchen and living room to bed, bath, and floor. The launch follows a successful soft launch of select items last summer.

VCNY HOME INTRODUCES jade + oake BRAND TO BRING ON-TREND DÉCOR HOME FOR YOUNG ADULTS

The jade + oake brand will thrill young adults who seek to create unique spaces at accessible prices. Featuring trend-forward designs, textures, patterns, and hues, the remarkably comprehensive collection will wow aspirational designers with endless possibilities for self-expression through home décor. From ultra-soft bed sets to statement-making decorative accents, jade + oake provides affordably forward home décor for the modern millennial.

"We know that young adults are busy juggling life and work responsibilities and that they cherish home as a place to reflect, reenergize and express themselves," said Toby Cohen, co-founder and CEO of VCNY Home. "We believe young adults shouldn't have to miss out on getting the décor they want or sacrifice style when decorating on a budget. Our incredible team at VCNY Home knows how to bring incredible quality and design home for everyone and we've done that with jade + oake. We take great care to offer impeccable home goods that are affordable, relevant, and versatile enough to reflect individual style, making it simple and fun to create a unique space you love."

VCNY Home developed jade + oake to address a white space in home décor, offering young adults on-trend and quality designs at affordable prices. Leveraging deep expertise, impressive scale, and a team with global sourcing, manufacturing, design, and merchandising capabilities, VCNY Home designed the entire collection in less than a year and ensured every item will retail for under $40. Inspired by today's eye-catching colors and patterns, the collection features soft textures like woven jacquard, knits, matelassé, and waffle fabrics as well as typically high-end touches like embroidery, quilting, contrasting, raw edges, and faux leather. Pops of print and reversible accents allow for patterns and styles to be mixed and matched and integrated seamlessly into any space.

"By creating the jade + oake brand, we're offering retailers a full destination and complete suite of products – one-stop shopping for living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and beyond," Cohen added.

The jade + oake collection includes options for every room, including items for the:

Bedroom

Textured technique quilt and comforter sets



Reversible bedding for versatile styling



Solid and printed sheet sets



Decorative throws



Area rugs and scatter rugs



Pet beds

Living Room

Decorative pillows



Decorative throws



Window curtains



Area rugs and scatter rugs



Wall décor



Decorative Storage



Clocks



Lamps

Bathroom



Shower curtains and liners



Rugs and mats



Towels



Vanity accessories



Shower caddies and storage



Coordinated bath bundles

Kitchen

Tablecloths and runners



Decorative towels



Rugs and kitchen mats



Placemats



Napkin rings



Storage baskets

For more information on jade + oake, visit the brand passport here. You can learn more about all VCNY Home has to offer at vcnyhome.com.

