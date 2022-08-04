VCNY Home Introduces New Boho Brand, Indigo Ink

Globally-inspired décor for a well-traveled look at home – no passport required

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCNY Home, a top-ten U.S.-based home goods manufacturer, announced a new addition to its brand portfolio today with the introduction of Indigo Ink. The eclectic, bohemian brand features laidback looks with a worldly flair for every room at home, from indoor to outdoor and bedroom to bathroom. The intricately designed brand collection is crafted with globally inspired motifs, pops of bold color, and richly crafted textures poised to quell any wanderlust.

"Indigo Ink brings an adventurous and creative free-spirited style home effortlessly and affordably," said Toby Cohen, co-founder and CEO of VCNY Home. "We introduced Indigo Ink so that anyone could create a beautiful, modern boho space that feels worldly and like an everyday escape."

Indigo Ink features on-trend globally-sourced and inspired décor at accessible prices. A warm and earthy palette with pops of jewel tones carries across the collection, woven with rich textures and eye-catching details. Reversible accents can easily be mixed and matched for versatility and creative self-expression.

The brand's first collection, launching exclusively on Walmart.com, includes blackout curtain panels with intricate prints and embroidery and breezy sheer panels with knotted tie accents. Explore the complete Indigo Ink window collection on Walmart.com.

Upcoming Indigo Ink collections will include artfully woven rugs, reversible comforters and quilts with mixed prints, textured decorative pillows and throws, and hard goods with macrame, rattan, tassels, and more signature boho accents.

For more information on Indigo Ink, visit the brand passport here. You can learn more about all VCNY Home has to offer at vcnyhome.com.

About VCNY Home

VCNY Home is a home textile industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in home décor. Trusted by top retailers and consumers alike, VCNY Home draws inspiration from timeless designs and modern trends to create affordable, quality decor solutions for every room: bedding, bath, window, area rugs, home décor, and more.

