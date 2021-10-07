VCNY Home Introduces Olivia & Finn

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCNY Home, a top U.S.-based home goods manufacturer, announced today it has introduced its first brand collection designed just for kids. Olivia & Finn is one of the trusted manufacturer's exclusive brands and celebrates color, playful prints, creativity, and self-expression. Their kid-inspired bedding, bath, and home décor accents take the guesswork out of decorating children's rooms by providing coordinated looks at affordable prices.

"We're thrilled to officially launch Olivia & Finn following a soft roll-out earlier this year," said Toby Cohen, co-founder and CEO of VCNY Home. "We are proud that VCNY Home is known industry-wide for helping make decorating your home simple, and this collection is no exception. Filled with whimsical prints, quality fabrics and on-trend designs, we've included everything you need to give your kids' space an exciting makeover."

The collection launched with more than a dozen products available in a variety of adorable themes, and in time for the holiday season, the Olivia & Finn collection now includes Printed Throws with Plush Friends. Exclusive to Macy's, these gift sets include cozy, cute and huggable friends with irresistibly soft throws attached. From plaid reindeer and gingerbread friend to magical unicorn, space astronaut and friendly shark, these plush accessories make sweet additions to any bedroom or playroom and great holiday gifts. Each plush character has Velcro fasteners making it easy to roll up the throw and take both on the go.

Olivia & Finn collections include:

2- or 3-piece lightweight quilt sets

4- or 5-piece comforter sets with decorative pillows

6- or 8-piece complete bed-in-a-bag set with decorative pillows and coordinating sheets

5-piece bath sets with shower curtains, rugs, and hooded towels

Squishy decorative pillows and glow-in-the-dark throws

Printed Throws with Plush Friends Collection – Exclusive to Macy's

2-piece throw and plush character set available in Unicorn, Astronaut, French Bulldog, Shark, Reindeer, and Gingerbread Man

Flannel plush throw measures 50 x 60 inches

Machine washable

Additional Olivia & Finn products are currently available at Sam's Club, Home Goods, Winner's, Amazon, and more online retailers.

For more information about this and other VCNY Home collections, please visit VCNY HOME.

About VCNY Home

VCNY Home is a home textile industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in home décor. Trusted by top retailers and consumers alike, VCNY Home draws inspiration from timeless designs and modern trends to create affordable, quality decor solutions for every room: bedding, bath, window, area rugs, home décor, and more.

