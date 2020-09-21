vCom Solutions Designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vCom Solutions, a leader in IT spend management software and managed services, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, certification confirms 95% of employees have a consistently positive experience at vCom. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Rekha Venuthurupalli, Vice President of Human Resources at vCom Solutions. "Creating the very best employee experience is one of the core principals by which we operate. We work closely with our employees to create an environment that is as supportive and fulfilling as it is challenging. That our employees are so overwhelmingly and consistently positive about their relationships with their jobs, coworkers, and leaders validates the trust they place in us. That makes them more productive, enables them to drive better business results, and act as exceptional advocates for our customers."

"vCom is all about empowering our employees to be the best possible version of themselves," says Gary Storm, vCom President and CEO. "We do that by providing the tools, resources, and environment individuals need to feel confident in their roles and comfortable in embracing the core tenants of transparency, authenticity, and vulnerability that are fundamental to how we work. As a business owner, there is no greater satisfaction than knowing you've succeeded in building an environment where your co-workers feel secure, successful, and supported."

"We congratulate vCom Solutions on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

vCom's success is driven by committed, compassionate, eager employees. The company has been named to the Best Place to Work in the Bay Area list for 13 consecutive years and received a Glassdoor rating of 4.8 from employees. In 2019, vCom earned Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award as One of the Best Places In the U.S. to Work, and CEO Gary Storm was named among the Top 50 CEOs.

