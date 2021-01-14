vCom Solutions Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vCom Solutions, a leader in IT spend management software and managed services, announced today that the organization has been named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™.

The ranking considered more than 44,000 employee surveys that touched on over 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. vCom Solutions took the No. 25 spot on the list.

"We are so proud to be recognized by our team for creating a workplace that is ranked among the top tier by Fortune," said Rekha Venuthurupalli, Vice President of Human Resources at vCom. "As we begin celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, we recognize that our people-first culture is a continual work-in-progress - a collaborative effort between every member of our team, and one that is always being refined to reflect our organizational values, based on transparency, authenticity, vulnerability.

A rewards and recognition program that originates with our staff members, encouraging and applauding the efforts of coworkers at every level of the organization.

A dynamic social environment—on-site and remote—that supports activities and engagements that enhance personal relationships and nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Ongoing employee development programs, including peer-to-peer "hot seat" sessions, formal training, and career engagement plans to promote continual growth

"Talented people want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like vCom Solutions are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential."

The award is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware and SaaS technologies.

