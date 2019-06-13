VCSEL in Smartphone Comparison Report 2019 Featuring ams, Apple, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, Lumentum, Oppo, Philips Photonic, & Xiaomi

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VCSEL in Smartphone - Comparison 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a complete cost analysis and a cost estimate of the VCSEL. Additionally, it features a full comparison of the studied samples, highlighting their similarities and differences and their impact on cost.

Today, up to three VCSEL dies can be integrated in a smartphone. 3D recognition with the flood illuminator; the dot projector; and time of flight (ToF) for the proximity sensor are all based on VCSEL laser components. Already integrated in flagship smartphones, these functions will quickly find a home in all smartphones, causing a sharp increase in VCSEL demand.



This comparative review, conducted by the author, provides insights into the structures, technology, and design choices related to these components, which are at the center of innovative functions. We have analyzed and compared four dot projectors, four flood illuminators, and two ToF systems, extracted the VCSEL dies, and performed a full physical analysis.



In this report, we offer technological and economical comparisons of 10 VCSEL dies integrated by the major smartphone manufacturers (Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, and Lenovo) in their flagship smartphones, and by Intel in its RealSense product suite. Moreover, we cover all of the functions that require VCSEL, including dot projector, flood illuminator, and proximity sensor (ToF). The components from the three key suppliers - Lumentum, Philips Photonic, and ams (Princeton Optronics) - are also included in the report.



We show the integration of the VCSEL in smartphones, and base our analysis on full teardowns of the VCSEL dies to reveal the technological choices made by the different manufacturers. Also, we have estimated the various supply chain participants. The combined knowledge gleaned from these two groups allows us to simulate the cost of these different components.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Analyzed VCSEL, by Function

Glossary

2. Company Profile

Lumentum

ams (Princeton Optronics)

Philips Photonics

3. Market Analysis & Supply Chain



4. VCSEL Integration

Philips Photonics

iPhone7/STMicroelectronics ToF



Mate 20 Pro Flood Illuminator

Princeton Optronics

RealSense Flood Illuminator



Phab2Pro/Infineon ToF



MI8 Flood Illuminator



MI8 Dot Projector



Mate 20 Pro Dot Projector

Lumentum

iPhone X Flood Illuminator



iPhone X Dot Projector



FindX Dot Projector

5. Physical Analysis

Philips Photonics

Physical Analysis



Process Flow

Princeton Optronics

Lumentum

6. Cost Analysis

Philips Photonics

Epitaxy Wafer Cost



Front-End Cost



Front-End Step Cost



Back-End Hypothesis



VCSEL Die Cost

Princeton Optronics

Lumentum

7. Comparison

Dot Projector Comparison

Flood Illuminator Comparison

ToF Comparison

VCSEL Epitaxy Comparison

VCSEL Die Comparison

VCSEL Cost Comparison

Companies Mentioned



ams (Princeton Optronics)

Apple

Huawei

Intel

Lenovo

Lumentum

Oppo

Philips Photonic

Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s6jlo



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

