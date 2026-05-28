VCTI Accelerates Long-Haul Fiber Route Design by 40x with Broadband IQ™

Broadband IQ automates fragmented processes and provides unprecedented insight to minimize cost and maximize revenue, transforming long-haul fiber planning for the AI economy

SOMERSET, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, a technology and analytics company enabling stronger returns on network investments through AI-powered intelligence, today announced significant enhancements to their Broadband IQ™ platform, specifically designed for hyperscale and long-haul fiber infrastructure planning. As AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center demand accelerate, Broadband IQ enables operators to design, optimize, and deploy fiber networks at the speed required by the AI economy. The platform reduces a typical 100-mile planning cycle from days or weeks to just minutes.

Industry analysts estimate that an additional 100–120 million miles of fiber will be required in the United States by 2030, more than double the fiber currently deployed today. Yet many providers still rely on disconnected GIS tools, spreadsheets, manual engineering analysis, and labor-intensive workflows that cannot scale fast enough to meet the pace of infrastructure demand.

By unifying route optimization, geology intelligence, permitting visibility, demand analysis, and feasibility modeling in a single platform, Broadband IQ transforms long-haul fiber planning from a fragmented, engineering-heavy process into an intelligent, automated, financially optimized workflow. Using this powerful tool, teams can rapidly compare alternatives and optimize routes in minutes instead of weeks.

"AI and hyperscale data center demand are putting long-haul fiber infrastructure at the center of the digital economy," said Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. "The providers who win this next wave will be the ones that can scale network deployment faster, smarter, and at the lowest possible cost. Broadband IQ gives fiber operators a decisive advantage by replacing fragmented planning processes with an intelligent platform that identifies the cheapest, most scalable path to deployment, while optimizing for constructability; permitting; geology; capital efficiency; and market opportunity. With Broadband IQ, operators can move from route planning to confident investment decisions in minutes, not months."

Built for Hyperscale & AI Infrastructure Expansion

Broadband IQ enables operators to rapidly scale planning capacity without additional engineering headcount. By integrating engineering, geology, environmental, commercial, and financial intelligence into a single workflow, the platform helps providers accelerate deployment timelines, reduce construction risk, and optimize infrastructure investments.

Key capabilities include:

Automated Intelligent Route Planning that evaluates and optimizes routes across terrain, road types, infrastructure access, construction constraints, and least-cost path analysis across large geographies.

that evaluates and optimizes routes across terrain, road types, infrastructure access, construction constraints, and least-cost path analysis across large geographies. Real-Time Route Scenario Modeling that allows teams to instantly compare alternate routes, costs, permitting impacts, and deployment tradeoffs before committing capital.

that allows teams to instantly compare alternate routes, costs, permitting impacts, and deployment tradeoffs before committing capital. Integrated Geology & Dig Complexity Intelligence with subsurface visibility down to six feet, helping planners identify rock formations, rail crossings, environmental obstacles, and terrain challenges early in the process.

with subsurface visibility down to six feet, helping planners identify rock formations, rail crossings, environmental obstacles, and terrain challenges early in the process. Permitting & Build Constraint Visibility that surfaces jurisdictional and permitting considerations upfront to reduce deployment delays and avoid costly surprises.

that surfaces jurisdictional and permitting considerations upfront to reduce deployment delays and avoid costly surprises. Unlock Tangential Revenue capability that evaluates incremental revenue opportunities and connectivity reach to adjacent cell towers, businesses, or markets along planned routes.

capability that evaluates incremental revenue opportunities and connectivity reach to adjacent cell towers, businesses, or markets along planned routes. Integrated Feasibility & Financial Optimization that enables operators to optimize networks not only for technical performance, but also for IRR, deployment speed, and long-term revenue potential.

As AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center expansion drive unprecedented demand for high-capacity fiber networks, Broadband IQ enables providers and investors to identify the fastest, most cost-efficient path to scale. By unifying route engineering, cost modeling, permitting intelligence, geology analysis, and market opportunity into a single intelligent platform, Broadband IQ helps operators reduce uncertainty, accelerate deployment timelines, and make investment decisions with greater confidence. The result is a scalable, capital-efficient approach to fiber expansion that gives providers a measurable competitive advantage in the race to support next-generation AI infrastructure.

About VCTI

VCTI helps service providers maximize return on their broadband investments by turning complex data into actionable insight. Our Broadband IQ™ platform brings together market, demographic, geology, and infrastructure data to reveal where growth potential is highest and where existing assets can deliver more value. With this clarity, providers can prioritize capital, accelerate decision-making, and expand with confidence. Trusted by many of the world's most innovative broadband and technology companies, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io.

SOURCE VCTI