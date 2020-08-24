VCTI Bolsters Management Team and Board of Directors to Support Growth

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the telecom network experts, today announced the appointment of Tito Sharma as Chief Financial Officer, Head of Operations, and to the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Tito to our leadership team and the Board of Directors. He will be instrumental in furthering our mission of helping service providers realize cost-effective digital transformation programs and network infrastructure vendors bring products to market faster through our service offerings and technology," said Raj Singh, CEO, VCTI. "Tito is a proven leader and brings decades of experience to VCTI. He possesses a unique mix of finance, operational and entrepreneurial experience and has deep expertise in building high-growth companies."

Tito has held several senior executive positions in the telecommunications industry and led some of the most ground-breaking product innovations in the Operating Support System (OSS) space. He has held leadership positions at large corporations (AT&T – Strategy, M&A, Financial Planning) as well as growth-stage companies (CEO – VPI Systems, CFO – Lemur Networks).

"VCTI's unmatched depth of network expertise and track record of on-time, on-budget delivery of software for both service providers and infrastructure vendors gives us a competitive edge," said Sharma. "And VCTI's sophisticated tools enable optimized broadband network planning, expansion, and evolution that provide service providers the data and analytics for ROI optimization."

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class provider of software products and technical expertise for communications services providers and the equipment vendors embedded in their networks. VCTI offers solutions for service providers that enable automation and optimization of network evolution planning, automate, simplify and streamline network operations in multi-vendor environments and extract value from legacy operations to build a bridge to a digital future.

These solutions enable service providers to drive a stronger ROI from their network engineering and operations investments, grow their broadband subscriber base, and build a more successful, robust path to a digital future. VCTI technology is found in the access networks of more than 500 service providers, globally. For further information, visit us at www.vcti.io

