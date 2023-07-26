VCTI Honored With a 2023 Workplace Excellence Award for Tech Culture by TMCnet

Award recognizes companies whose unique culture and commitment to employee satisfaction drives better results

SOMERSET, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, announced today that the company has been named a recipient of a prestigious 2023 Workplace Excellence Award for Tech Culture. The award is given annually by TMCnet, the leading website building communities online, in person and in print for communications and technology markets.

Launched in 2015, The TMCnet Workplace Excellence Awards for Tech Culture recognize those technology companies who excel in all areas of Corporate Culture, employee satisfaction and retention. VCTI was chosen for its "Employee-First" approach to benefits and work-life balance, offering a host of benefits including: opportunities for skill enhancement and training programs across all organizational levels, with a particular focus on supporting women in their workforce; job rotation and mentorship programs; flexible work-from-home policies; generous paid time off and comp time policies; and extended health insurance.

As hybrid workplaces have become the new normal, Corporate Culture has taken on a whole new meaning as companies and their Team Members adjust to teleworking, hybrid work schedules, and an abundance of teleconferences.

VCTI proved to TMCnet's editors and judges that they excel at keeping their team engaged, motivated, recognized for their achievements, and valued for their contributions to company goals.

"Our team is critical to our accomplishments, and we are committed to an Employee-First culture that centers our staff and ensures that they are able to perform at the highest levels. As a result of their hard work, VCTI's Broadband Investment Optimization Service has become the premier solution for service providers planning their broadband expansion strategies, and our software development teams enjoy the experience of working with and for some of the best-known, premier brands in telecom," said VCTI CEO Raj Singh. "We thank the editors and judges at TMCnet for recognizing our commitment to our employees and validating our approach to employee health, wellness, and fulfillment as a key strategy for success."

"The mission of TMCnet's Tech Culture Awards is quite simple. We have surveyed and selected companies who are taking steps to attract and retain the best and brightest tech talent - and are willing to go the extra mile to provide what they believe is the ideal tech culture", said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet.

"VCTI has demonstrated to the editors of TMCnet that they are committed to growth through providing a truly distinct and upbeat environment, rewarding employees for their contributions, and focusing on work-life balance. For that, we applaud and recognize them," added Tehrani.

The complete list of 2023 Workplace Excellence Awards for Tech Culture winners are now posted on the Tech Culture blog on TMCnet. Winners will also be featured on TMCnet.

About VCTI's BIO Offering

VCTI's Broadband Investment Optimization (BIO) Service identifies the viable technology options with economic analysis in targeted areas to help service providers prioritize infrastructure investment and strengthen collaboration with local governments for public/private partnerships. VCTI determines underserved and serviceable households and communities in targeted expansion areas within or tangential to the provider's current footprint using machine learning technology, highly accurate location data, mapping services, and infrastructure information. Once the targeted areas are determined, the service identifies all the technological options available. VCTI's sophisticated design algorithms rapidly design wireline, wireless or hybrid networks to optimize the number of households and businesses the provider can reach with each investment. Targeted areas for expansion, available technology options, and economic analysis are identified to help service providers make long-term investment decisions.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in broadband and network technology. The Company offers software solutions and managed services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. VCTI also provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

SOURCE VCTI