VCTI Introduces Broadband Grant Bid Acceleration Service to Help Expand Services to Underserved while Optimizing Service Providers Investment and Grant Yield

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced its Broadband Grant Bid Acceleration Service (BGBAS). This new service will help broadband providers identify and partner with local, state, and federal governmental entities to expand high-speed broadband services to underserved and unserved communities, schools, and businesses, struggling to receive broadband investments and grants. To increase client success and funding opportunities, the company also announced a powerful strategic alliance with JCI, one of the nation's leading public affairs groups with extensive national, state, and local expertise to provide strategic insight on specific state and community broadband funding policies and priorities.

"VCTI has built the most effective model for procuring broadband funding across the U.S.," stated Raj Singh, President and CEO of VCTI. "With the hundreds of billions of dollars becoming available to U.S. internet providers, they need to find ways to differentiate themselves from others to gain traction with local regulators and funding sources. Our extraordinary analytical and data driven programs and network planning optimization platform allow broadband providers to identify and deliver information on local communities that will assure underserved and unserved communities and rural areas receive the broadband services they require."

Critical to successful broadband grant proposals, is a deep understanding and involvement in the communities that are served by these broadband providers. VCTI has partnered with JCI, a national public affairs firm with deep roots in grassroots coalition development, community relations, and partnership development, to assist in this process. "We are thrilled to provide intelligence and relationships with organizations to assist in building strong local partnerships that assure that broadband reaches the communities that need it the most," stated Seth Jacobson, President, JCI Worldwide Inc. "Our decades of expertise and relationships throughout the U.S., provides a seamless integrated program for VCTI to provide the most comprehensive funding and grant proposals."

The enormous amount of government funding has fueled opportunities for service providers and communities to forge strong public-private partnerships to expand and upgrade markets. VCTI's BGBAS allows broadband service providers to scale and accelerate their ability to respond to grant RFPs and proactively propose solutions for underserved and unserved communities.

"With billions of allocated dollars available and a rash of innovative technologies and new competitors emerging, the choices service providers make today, and the speed and caliber of their proposals will determine their profitability and market share for years to come," continued Singh.

BGBAS is a component of VCTI's Broadband Investment Optimization (BIO) Services. The new grant service technology quickly identifies the underserved and unserved homes within target markets, determines viable technology options, and then develops optimized network plans to drive investments further into communities. Building from the optimized network plan, VCTI's service will identify additional extension opportunities and provide local intelligence to support grant strategy and submission.

The quality, accuracy, and speed of VCTI's market mapping and network optimization capabilities enable network expansion plans tailored to the need of the individual communities, the foundation for strong private-public partnerships.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

About JCI

At JCI, we design, build, and manage communications, public affairs, public relations, and marketing campaigns in addition to advocacy programs and grassroots coalitions for some of the world's largest businesses, governmental organizations, and nonprofits. We turn complex issues and new business models into compelling stories to shape public opinion and influence diverse audiences. For over 20 years, our successes in community outreach, environmental affairs, technological advancements, and public affairs have generated spectacular results for our corporate and public/governmental clients.

