VCTI Joins Additional ServiceNow Partner Program Module

SOMERSET, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Services Partner Program module. This announcement expands on VCTI's work with ServiceNow as a member of the ServiceNow Services Partner Program module. Membership in this partner program module enables VCTI to deliver implementations for the Now Platform, which may include consulting, outsourcing, subcontracting, or custom application development.

VCTI implementation services for ServiceNow builds upon VCTI's certified application for the NOW Platform, NOCVue Service Activator, converging ITSM and broadband activation on to the NOW Platform, enabling broadband service providers to orchestrate and automate broadband provisioning and service activation across multi-vendor, multi-technology infrastructure.

"VCTI's service professional's deep broadband and network domain expertise provides a foundational piece in service providers' digital transformation," said Raj Singh, president, and CEO of VCTI. "Augmenting VCTI NOCVue Service Activator with our professional services will accelerate the expansion of ServiceNow workflows from an enterprise network to the customer serving network so that service provider can transform at scale and achieve successful outcomes quicker."

NOCVue Service Activator offers operational efficiency by mitigating provisioning fallout, facilitating field technicians to create real-time network updates, and proactively resolving incoming customer trouble calls. The platform unifies and simplifies the management of broadband networks and orchestration of service fulfillment.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies in the world, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

