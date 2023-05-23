VCTI Joins the Fiber Broadband Association

SOMERSET, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced that it has joined the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA). At a time of increased activity in light of the anticipated BEAD funding, broadband service providers are focused on prioritizing key markets and understanding the business case and cost of expansion.

VCTI's expertise and experience in the center of this rapid expansion complements FBA's focus on accelerating the deployment of fiber broadband networks to ensure every community can leverage the economic and societal benefits of broadband.

"The Fiber Broadband Association welcomes VCTI to its membership. Our association thrives on the knowledge, hard work, and collaboration of our members, and we know that VCTI will be an asset to our organization," said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at the Fiber Broadband Association. "Together, we will work to provide advocacy, education, and resources for the advancement of fiber broadband technology to close the digital equity gap and create a better quality of life for everyone."

In Q4 of 2022, VCTI announced that it had supported more than $1B in grant applications, leveraging its Broadband Investment Optimization data analytics and fiber deployment planning platform.

VCTI will contribute key learnings from this work at national and regional FBA events, and through participation in FBA's committees and working groups.

"At a time of fast growth and rapid development in the broadband ecosystem, the ability to build a compelling business case and understand where and how to deploy for maximum impact is critical," said Raj Singh, VCTI's CEO. "Working as part of the Fiber Broadband Association will benefit our customers as we join forces with other organizations dedicated to quick, effective, and efficient broadband deployment to benefit all."

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in broadband and network technology. The Company offers software solutions and managed services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. VCTI also provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

