VCTI Taps Sales Veteran Troy Halford to Accelerate Broadband Expansion

"Troy is an outstanding addition to our executive team. With more than twenty years of sales and leadership, he will enable us to sharpen our sales strategy," said Raj Singh, CEO, VCTI. "Troy's experience will be invaluable as we further our work in helping service providers rapidly expand their broadband market share and their EBITDA."

Troy has held executive sales leadership positions at numerous technology companies. Before joining VCTI, Troy served as president of Onis Software Technology Group. Before that, roles included Vice President Americas at Synchronoss Technologies, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Partners at Elanti Systems, Vice President of Sales Americas (OSS) at Oracle, and Vice President of Sales America at MetaSolv.

"As the industry focuses on expanding highspeed broadband access, VCTI's sophisticated broadband network services and solutions positions them for dramatic growth," said Halford. "VCTI gives service providers a blueprint for targeting expansion areas with extremely accurate location, mapping, and infrastructure data so that they can make investment decisions with confidence, coupled with sophisticated tools to drive greater automation."

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class provider of software products and technical expertise for communications services providers and the equipment vendors embedded in their networks. VCTI offers solutions for service providers that enable automation and optimization of network evolution planning, automate, simplify and streamline network operations in multi-vendor environments and extract value from legacy operations to build a bridge to a digital future.

These solutions enable service providers to drive a stronger ROI from their network engineering and operations investments, grow their broadband subscriber base, and build a more successful, robust path to a digital future. VCTI technology is found in the access networks of more than 500 service providers, globally. For further information, visit us at www.vcti.io

