VCTI's Fiber IQ™ Honored With a 2024 ISE Network Innovators' Award

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, announced today that its innovative network planning solution, Fiber IQ™, has been recognized with a 2024 ISE Network Innovators' Award. A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the telecommunications industry, awarded VCTI with Gold honoree status.

Fiber IQ is an AI-powered network planning solution that can deliver an average 20 percent improvement in capital budget efficiency and save months of man hours. Accurately assessing the viability of utility poles for aerial deployments and analyzing soil and rock hardness for a 1000-mile fiber deployment typically requires three to four months for field assessment, plus the cost of personnel. Fiber IQ delivers accurate insights in less than three weeks without sending a single person into the field.

ISE Magazine's Executive Editor, Joe Gillard, expressed his congratulations, stating, "On behalf of the ISE Network Innovators' Awards, I would like to congratulate VCTI on achieving a well-deserved gold level honoree status. This competitive program enables ISE Magazine to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."

"In today's highly competitive environment, service providers must move quickly to expand and defend their market share. Quickly and accurately assessing costs to make better investment decisions, quickly submit accurate grant bids, and realize greater productivity, is critical," said Raj Singh, VCTI's CEO. "We thank the judges for recognizing the innovation and value behind Fiber IQ."

Fiber IQ is powered by two solutions – Pole IQ™ and Geology IQ™ – that utilize AI to provide crucial insights into aerial and underground broadband deployment options and their respective cost implications without sending teams into the field for visual inspections. This more granular insight, early in the planning process, enables service providers to determine the most effective construction methodology, deploy resources faster and overall enjoy significant time to market benefits and consistency of return on investment projections.

"VCTI has taken cost estimation to the next level," explained Wade Bowers, COO & General Manager at SME Group, Inc., a program management and construction firm. "Fiber IQ provides owners and contractors with a view of two of the largest risk areas in a network build: Aerial Make-Ready and Rock Risk. The ability to identify those risk items prior to committing to a budget and schedule is critical to success."

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in broadband and network technology. The Company offers software solutions and managed services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. VCTI also provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

SOURCE VCTI