VCTI's NOCVue Service Activator Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store

SOMERSET, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced its NOCVue Service Activator has received certification with ServiceNow and is now available in the ServiceNow Store.

NOCVue Service Activator extends ServiceNow Telecom Service Manager to significantly improve automation of broadband service provisioning, activation, and subscriber management. Service providers can now simplify and streamline operations by converging the ITSM and broadband activation onto the Now Platform, enabling unified control of a multi-vendor access network. A key enabler of the automation is the ability to discover and verify active elements in the access network.

"The legacy telco stack is complicated and littered with disparate systems and out of synch inventories causing service providers to experience extremely high failure rates of broadband orders. Customer provisioning and activation frequently stall when they hit the access network, which increases operational costs and disrupts the customer experience," said Raj Singh, VCTI's CEO. "With NOCVue Service Activator service providers can shorten the time to provision and activate new customers, reduce errors, and need for manual intervention, resulting in a 75% improvement in automated flow through of broadband service orders and more than a 30% gain in technician productivity."

Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that NOCVue Service Activator has successfully completed a series of tests to showcase Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of NOCVue Service Activator.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies in the world, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India.

Learn more at www.vcti.io

