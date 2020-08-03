VCU Partners with Kallaco Health & Technology for Student and Employee COVID-19 Testing

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), in association with VCU Health System, announced a partnership with Kallaco Health & Technology to support VCU's COVID-19 testing strategy for VCU students and employees. Kallaco is a comprehensive, integrated wellness company that offers customizable testing, training and technology solutions.

VCU requires residential students to take a COVID-19 test and receive negative results prior to move-in and is working with Kallaco to mail test kits to residential students that they can take at home and mail back for analysis before move-in begins in August.

In addition, VCU Health System will provide on-campus testing for symptomatic VCU students and employees, as well as prevalence testing for a portion of VCU asymptomatic students and employees in an effort to monitor the overall prevalence of COVID-19 in the VCU community.

VCU students and employees who receive COVID-19 testing through VCU will have access to the Kallaco app where they can review their test results and monitor their daily health.

"The partnership with Kallaco provides numerous benefits and opportunities that complement our own experience and expertise through this pandemic as an academic health system," said Melinda S. Hancock, CPA, FHFMA. Chief administrative and financial officer, VCU Health System. "Together we bring these to the University to provide the resources needed to return to campus."

The partnership with Kallaco is in addition to VCU's extensive return-to-campus plan that also includes starter supply kits for every returning student and employee (face coverings, sanitizer, and disinfectant spray to supplement supplies they may already have), required online training related to safety protocols, and required daily attestations of health.

"Kallaco is proud to partner with VCU and VCU Health along with tens-of-thousands of employees and students across universities and businesses with at-home COVID testing and other services," said John Spivey, Founder and CEO of Kallaco. "VCU and VCU Health have shown an outstanding commitment to creating the safest possible return for their students, faculty, and surrounding communities, and we are honored to assist in their efforts."

VCU's return continues now in phases and they prepare for classes to begin on the Monroe Park Campus on Aug. 17.

About VCU

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 30,000 students in 233 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities. Twenty-two of the programs are unique in Virginia, many of them crossing the disciplines of VCU's 11 schools and three colleges. The VCU Health brand represents the VCU health sciences academic programs, the VCU Massey Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and MCV Physicians. For more, please visit www.vcu.edu and vcuhealth.org.

About Kallaco

Kallaco was inspired by the greek word Kala, meaning "good, well" along with -co which represents connection, community, confidence, and collaboration. Kallaco was created as a health management platform to provide employers, university, and healthcare administrators a connected health solution to manage the current challenges of today along with their organization's future health management. For more information visit www.kalla.co.

