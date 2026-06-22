VDEAR Supports the Growth of Global Watch Micro-brands Through End-to-End OEM/ODM Manufacturing

SHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the global watch market continues to segment, an increasing number of independent watch brands, e-commerce brands, and private label companies are entering the market, driving the growth in demand for customized watches. In this trend, the importance of professional manufacturing partners is becoming prominent. As an OEM/ODM watch manufacturer, VDEAR is relying on its comprehensive one-stop customization service system to provide global clients with end-to-end solutions from design to delivery, helping more brands rapidly bring ideas to market.

VDEAR is relying on its comprehensive one-stop customization service system to provide global micro-brands with end-to-end watch solutions from design to delivery

The Rise of Global Watch Micro-brands Driving OEM Demand

In the past two years, the trend in the global watch industry is that independent watchmakers and micro-brands are gaining more and more attention from collectors and young consumers.

The global watch market was valued at approximately $69.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $96.8 billion by 2033, which reflects continued demand for both established brands and emerging independent watch brands, according to Grand View Research.

Compared with traditional famous brands that invest heavily in R&D and production, emerging independent micro-brands tend to complete product development and manufacturing through custom watch makers so as to lower the entry barrier and speed up the product launch.

At the same time, consumers are more preferring the personalized design, brand story, and differentiated products of watch brands to traditional Swiss luxury brands. This significant growth of niche brands is expected to continue in 2026, prompting more and more brands to seek customized watch solutions.

It is generally believed within the industry that professional manufacturing capabilities are gradually becoming a crucial component of watch brand competitiveness, and Chinese watch manufacturing industry, with its well-developed supply chain and continuously improved manufacturing levels, is playing a more important role in the global market.

Supporting Products from Concept to Launch with Customized Solutions

As a professional watch company, VDEAR focuses on providing OEM and ODM services to global clients, covering multiple aspects such as product design, structural development, sample making, production and manufacturing, quality inspection, packaging design and brand customization.

To meet the diverse requirements, VDEAR customizes and develops products based on client's original designs, and also provide ODM solutions based on their mature product system -- over 20 watch box styles and 300 watch designs, covering promotional, high-end, and luxury collections -- helping clients shorten development cycles and reduce costs by balancing the design and budget.

In terms of product customization, VDEAR supports personalized design of core components, such as the watch case, dial, crown, strap, buckle, and packaging, to create custom made watches with logos. Whether for corporate gift, fashion brand collaborations, or independent brand collections, VDEAR can achieve the entire process from creative concept to final product delivery.

Empowering Brands and Sharing Industry Development Opportunities

In the past, Chinese watch industry mainly played a manufacturing role in the global supply chain. With step-by-step improvements in technology, quality, and product development capabilities, Chinese watch factories are gradually transforming from simple custom watch manufacturers to solution providers.

As one of the experienced watch manufacturing companies, VDEAR emphasizes on investment in production equipment, process optimization, and quality management system development. This company owns a cleanroom of over 1,000 square meters and has established a complete production system which ensures the stability and consistency of product quality. Furthermore, it can help clients complete product verification before mass production with its rapid prototyping and mold development capabilities, thus improving new product development efficiency.

To date, VDEAR has cooperated with over 2,000 global brands."In the future, VDEAR will continue to increase its investment in R&D and service system construction, and strengthen its OEM/ODM manufacturing capabilities to provide global customers with more efficient, reliable and flexible watch customization solutions," said Mr. Li, the founder of VDEAR.

"Especially in the global watch market of brand, personalization and customization, professional watch suppliers with product development and supply chain integration capabilities will play an increasingly important role in the global watch industry. Chinese watch manufacturers are also expected to gain more development opportunities in the global market by using their excellent technologies and service."

About VDEAR

VDEAR is a professional watch manufacturer from Shenzhen, China, with a specialty in watch OEM/ODM customization services. With over 18 years of industry experience, its services cover the product design, sample production, manufacturing, quality inspection, packaging design, and brand customization. Through the complete system of supply chain and the professional R&D team, VDEAR is dedicated to provide high-quality watch customization services to clients around the world, enabling them to bring concepts to products.

Media Contact:

Shenzhen Vdear Technology Co., Limited

424 Yifang Tiandi Industrial Park, Ban An street, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 13048872529

www.vdearwatch.com

SOURCE Shenzhen Vdear Technology Co., Limited