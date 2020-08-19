VDF FutureCeuticals Receives GRAS Letter of No Objection from the FDA for its Coffee Fruit Ingredient

MOMENCE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VDF FutureCeuticals Inc, the global leader in innovative coffee fruit ingredients, received a "no questions" letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the self-affirmed GRAS (generally recognized as safe) status of Coffeeberry® Coffee Fruit Extract with 40% Chlorogenic Acids.

The no questions letter reflects the FDA's fully independent review of VDF FutureCeuticals' Self Affirmed GRAS dossier and all of the independent safety, toxicology, and chemistry work that has been performed to date in support of the safety assessment of the Coffeeberry® Coffee Fruit Extract. After it's comprehensive review, the FDA did not dispute the independent panel's Self Affirmed GRAS conclusion. This further expands on the already vast potential for Coffeeberry® Extract by opening avenues for the use of this ingredient in bars, ready-to-drink beverages, teas, and other food and beverage applications. This additional level of GRAS review, performed in full transparency with the FDA, also underscores the strength of the scientific work and the company's overall commitment to transparency and safety.

"We are extremely excited to achieve this status for our Coffeeberry® Extract. With this news, we expect the reach of our coffee fruit ingredients to expand to new heights. We look forward to helping to develop future innovations with our customers that bring new products to the market for the benefit of human health, with top-level and transparent science that supports our research," said Jeff Van Drunen, President of VDF FutureCeuticals.

FutureCeuticals filed its first patent application on their coffee fruit extraction technology in the early 2000s, and now holds an extensive portfolio of issued global patents addressing coffee fruit technologies and ingredients. FutureCeuticals continues to innovate within the space, and their progress in functional research exposes the vast potential for Coffeeberry® Extract in food and beverages. The product contains unique antioxidants and has been shown in clinical trials to significantly increase BDNF, a key neuroprotein that supports learning, memory, and higher thinking.

"The no questions letter from the FDA ignites new potential for our Coffeeberry® Extract as an antioxidant ingredient for food and beverage applications such as bars, candy, flavored waters, and juice blends," added J. Randal Wexler, Vice President and General Counsel of VDF FutureCeuticals.

Coffeeberry® Extract from FutureCeuticals is sustainably sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. The Chain of Custody has been authenticated for compliance with the Rainforest Alliance requirements for environmental, social, and economic sustainability. This partnership reinforces FutureCeuticals commitment to sustainable farming and better opportunities for farmers, their families and our planet. https://www.futureceuticals.com/coffeeberry.

About VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc.

FutureCeuticals is a vertically integrated functional food ingredient, product development, and bioanalytical research and discovery company that is part of the Van Drunen Family of Companies with farms and manufacturing facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, California, Europe, South America, and worldwide partnerships.

SOURCE FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.futureceuticals.com

