VDO Roadlog ELD Users Switch to Geowiz ELD at Record Pace

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2020 Continental, the maker of VDO RoadLog announced the decision to discontinue the ELD devices, which will stop working August 14, 2020.

Users have been switching to the Geowiz ELD unit as it offers the same great functionality of the VDO device with several additional improvements and upgrades.

GeoSpace Labs GeoSpace Labs

"We found out about Geowiz through a friend of ours who hauls livestock," said William Bauer, a fleet driver leased to a land company in Colorado. "We work mostly short haul and we liked the VDO functionality. When we looked at the Geowiz ELD we realized that it provided a lot more automations than our existing VDO system. We were honestly surprised at the difference saving 10 to 15 minutes a day was not having to fiddle with the logs all the time."

The Geowiz suite of ELD units are some of the highest rated units in the market by professional commercial drivers, demonstrating high value for both field users and officer personnel. The Geowiz ELD was introduced in the market in 2014 by GeoSpace Labs and has grown to over 30,000 users across its core and specialized systems.

It can be purchased at: https://geowiz.myshopify.com/

GeoSpace Labs provides professional Hours of Service Systems covering AOBRD, ELD, IFTA, and DVIR with 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, and includes deep and unique handling of different exemptions offered by the FMCSA, including unassigned driving, 16 Hour Short-Haul Exception 395.1(o), Agriculture Exemption 395.1(k), 100 Air Mile Short-Haul Exemption 395.1(e)(1), and Vehicles used in oil and gas field operations 395.1(d)(2).

For more information please visit the GeoSpace Labs website at https://geospacelabs.com or call 877.443.6949.

Contact:

David Lady

8774436949

[email protected]

SOURCE GeoSpace Labs