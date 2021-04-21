VDO360 Launches Affordable, AI-Driven Cameras for Education and Enterprise

EDGEWATER, Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushing the evolution of advanced imaging technology, VDO360 announces two new camera solutions for educators and the corporate world. The NavAI and TridentAI offer user-friendly, next-generation auto tracking and auto framing capabilities at affordable price points.

This image shows the TridentAI on the left and the NavAI on the right.

Both cameras offer AI-powered framing and targeting. Fast, smooth subject acquisition and accurate tracking give a more natural experience for the presenter and the people watching. Dan Freeman, CEO of VDO360 explains, "Natural framing is how our minds work in a collaboration space, and now your camera can finally keep up."

Next-generation technology with low barriers to entry gets cameras into more hands, helping people thrive in our new normal. A user-friendly interface means they're perfect for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM), and in the modern classroom.

The NavAI and TridentAI allow for auto tracking with a 120-degree field of view and extremely low distortion. Freeman talks about what this means saying, "We deliver less than 2% distortion at an extreme wide-angle field of view, virtually eliminating the fisheye effect."

Both cameras are equipped with these next-generation auto tracking and auto framing capabilities and are both set at affordable price points. Freeman says, "We decided it was important for us to deliver premium cameras at prices that will get them into the hands of the people who need them most."

The NavAI is geared toward education:

- AI quickly adjusts to the number of people in the room and easily handles groups of speakers.

- Dual microphones offer excellent audio pickup from 2 meters away.

- Use auto-framing and auto-tracking or manual option with desktop control that overrides the AI

- Enterprise-grade construction with a housing milled from solid billet aluminum

The TridentAI focuses on enterprise:

- Wide angle 120-degree field of view with less than 2% distortion means your message comes through loud and clear.

- Four-array microphone configuration offers clear audio pickup from 16 feet away.

- 8W speaker fills conference rooms with crisp audio output.

- Use advanced AI for auto tracking and auto framing or take advantage of manual desktop or remote-control options.

Tune in on May 4 for a more in depth look at VDO360's new NavAI and TridentAI video cameras. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4LE9YnERTDqSQizf_K1wbQ

