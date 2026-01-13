GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As live streaming becomes essential for educators, enterprises, and digital platforms, many organizations struggle with high costs, scaling issues, and content delivery. VdoCipher's live streaming platform is built to solve these problems with a broadcast-grade experience that is scalable and cost-effective.

VdoCipher Addresses Scalability & Interactivity Challenges in Live Streaming

Popular tools like Zoom and Google Meet are great for meetings, but they are not built for large-scale live broadcasts inside websites or apps. On the other hand, many traditional live streaming platforms come with high bandwidth costs, limited concurrent streams, and weak control over viewers and content, especially for long-form, paid, or regulated use cases.

"Most live streaming platforms were not built for businesses that need scale, and cost predictability," said Siddhant Jain, Founder & CEO of VdoCipher. "At VdoCipher, we focused on solving real operational gaps such as DVR controls, concurrent streams, and content delivery while keeping bandwidth costs practical for high-volume use cases."

Built for Real-World Live Streaming Use Cases

VdoCipher Live offers true DVR functionality, allowing viewers to pause, rewind, and replay up to six hours of an ongoing live stream. Every session is automatically recorded and immediately available as adaptive video-on-demand (VOD), removing the need for separate recording or hosting workflows.

The platform is optimized for cost efficiency at scale, delivering 30–60% lower bandwidth costs compared to traditional providers. A one-hour HD stream for 100 viewers costs approximately $4.50, compared to $6.30–$12.60 on competing platforms. VdoCipher Live supports up to 50 concurrent live streams, making it suitable for enterprises, training providers, and multi-classroom environments.

Platform Automation, Interactive Tools

Built for platform-led businesses, VdoCipher provides APIs for stream automation, scheduling, concurrency management, and authenticated chat. Domain-level access restrictions prevent unauthorized embedding and misuse, reducing piracy and compliance risks.

Engagement features include authenticated and anonymous QnA's, chat, live polls, quizzes, emoji reactions, and moderation tools, supporting interactive learning and participation across education, training, and event-based use cases.

Roadmap Focused on Advanced Live Capabilities

Upcoming enhancements include semi-audio conferencing, DRM and dynamic watermarking for live streams, browser-based streaming without third-party software, real-time analytics, and customizable player controls.

About VdoCipher

VdoCipher is a global provider of secure video hosting , DRM-protected streaming, and video infrastructure. Trusted by over 3,000 businesses worldwide, its solutions are used by EdTech platforms, enterprises, OTT providers, and training organizations to deliver professional-grade video securely and affordably.

