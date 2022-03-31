VDS Claims Top Prizes in the Prestigious Stevie Awards

PHOENIX, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two V Digital Services team members were presented with Gold and Silver Stevie Awards in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

VDS senior digital account manager Joseph Pelosi won a Gold Stevie in the category of Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year while VDS executive vice president for digital sales Stuart Folb received a Silver Stevie for Business Development Executive of the Year.

VDS vice president of agency and client services Taylor West credited Pelosi, who joined the VDS team in 2017 after spending five years as a digital strategist and ad ops specialist for the Charlotte Observer. "These awards reflect well on the hard work done by our entire team," said West, "and Joe, in particular, has done a marvelous job of steering his clients toward success."

Folb, who also oversees digital sales for VDS' parent company, Voice Media Group , has been integral to the success of the agency, according to VMG chief executive officer Scott Tobias. "Stuart's leadership and commitment to building a culture of creative customer solutions has been remarkable," said Tobias.

The Stevie Awards are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. The Stevie organization runs eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards and the International Business Awards.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 51 nations were considered in this year's competition.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer services, and sales professionals worldwide in all sorts of organizations have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievement and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

As the digital marketing arm of Voice Media Group , V Digital Services operates in more than 300 American cities. The Phoenix-based agency offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies, drawing upon its diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and pay-per-click advertising. Its team of Google-certified specialists also serves as the in-house digital marketing resource for iconic VMG publications Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, and the Dallas Observer.

Just last month, Google announced that VDS has again achieved Premier Partner status, meaning it's among the top 3 percent of Google Partners in the United States.

