VDS is One of America's Fastest Growing Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, V Digital Services has been named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine.

The Phoenix-based digital advertising agency first made the Inc. list last year, when it posted 40 percent year-over-year growth and opened new offices in Seattle and Chicago. Since then VDS has continued to expand at an explosive pace. In the past year alone, the agency grew jobs by 30 percent, sales revenue by 34 percent and customers by a remarkable 122 percent.

Inc 5000 Logo

VDS's placement on this year's list puts it among some very good company. Previous Inc. lists have included famed American firms such as Microsoft, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, and Oracle.

"We're honored to be on the Inc. list for the second year in a row," said Scott Tobias, a chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "It's a testament to the continued hard work of the whole team at V Digital Services."

Inclusion on the "Inc. 5000" list caps what has been a sizzling summer for VDS. In May, the agency was named one of the nation's fastest growing companies by the American Business Awards. And in July, the company took home four wins in the Globee Awards, including a gold medal for having the most robust jobs growth in its category. Its dogged commitment to customer service has made V Digital Services a whole other animal in the world of digital advertising. The agency's stable of experts offers customers true one-stop shopping for their digital marketing needs, with more than 90 analysts and account managers specializing in helping small and large businesses achieve success through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

As a subsidiary of Voice Media Group, VDS is able to combine the reach of iconic VMG media properties such as Phoenix New Times and Denver Westword with its own cutting-edge growth strategies for customers. Its ability to leverage the local reputations and relationships established by VMG publications gives VDS something other agencies lack – true roots in local communities and an instinctive appreciation for the real-world needs of business owners.

VDS also has been a pioneer in the nascent business of digital marijuana marketing. Its Marijuana Marketing Xperts division was created solely to focus on digital marketing for the cannabis industry, providing legal marijuana businesses with digital strategies designed to increase web and mobile presence and generate leads to expand customer bases. Powering the success of MMX is a one-of-a-kind programmatic advertising network designed specifically to reach audiences interested in medical and recreational marijuana and serve the needs of an industry often shunned by more hidebound competitors.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/.

Media Contact:



Taylor West



VP of Agency and Client Services



O: (602) 407-1719



200459@email4pr.com

SOURCE V Digital Services