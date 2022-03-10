VDS Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

PHOENIX, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google announced that V Digital Services has, again, achieved Premier Partner status, meaning the fast-growing digital marketing agency is among the top 3 percent of Google Partners in the United States.

Google reserves Premier Partner status for an elite group of companies that meet and exceed a series of performance and training metrics designed to measure how well they help clients perform well and identify new growth opportunities.

"We are honored to be named a Google Premier Partner for 2022! It showcases how hard our team has worked and continues to work to deliver high performance and results for our customers," said Taylor West, Vice President of Agency and Client Services for VDS. "Our entire team is thrilled and extremely proud of this accomplishment."

The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients thrive online.

As the digital marketing arm of parent company Voice Media Group , V Digital Services operates in more than 300 American cities. The Phoenix-based agency offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies, drawing upon its diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and pay-per-click advertising. Its team of Google-certified specialists also serves as the in-house digital marketing resource for iconic VMG publications Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, and the Dallas Observer.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including the addition of more stringent program requirements and a new set of benefits that help partner companies improve Google Ads performance for their customers.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3 percent of Google Partners in the U.S.," said Davang Shah, Senior Director of Google Ads Marketing. "These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/

