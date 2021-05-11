VDS Takes Home the Bronze in the American Business Awards

PHOENIX, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services was honored with a Bronze Stevie Award in the 19th annual American Business Awards announced today.

The Phoenix-based digital marketing agency won in the "Company of the Year" category for medium-sized American advertising, marketing, or public relations companies. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

"It's always a true honor to be recognized by the American Business Awards," said Taylor West, V Digital Service's vice president of agency and client services. "Knowing that we were competing against some of the best companies in America makes this especially meaningful for our entire team."

The American Business Awards are considered the country's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised at the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's winners are a testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people."

Contest judges were impressed with an array of initiatives that V Digital Services introduced over the past year. Those included the rollout of a new Local SEO product, the implementation of a Teamwork Desk for partner channels, the creation of a Sales Director position to represent East Coast markets, and the execution of large web builds that helped customers pivot from brick and mortar businesses to e-commerce solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The strides we've made at V Digital Services this year have been incredible," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of V Digital Services parent company Voice Media Group. "We're doing more than ever to help our clients, and our whole team deserves to take a bow."

As the digital marketing arm of VMG, V Digital Services operates in more than 300 American cities. The Phoenix-based agency offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies. Founded in 2013, V Digital Services employs an array of specialists skilled at crafting cutting-edge strategies in Local and Organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

