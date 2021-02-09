VDS's Kenny Stocker Honored in the National Stevie Awards

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Service 's Kenny Stocker has been named a winner in the 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

Stocker, VDS's vice president for sales and partnerships, received a Bronze Stevie in the Senior Sales Executive of the Year category, marking him as one of the nation's highest-performing sales professionals.

Judging of the 2021 Stevie Awards was conducted between November 2020 and January 2021 by more than 160 professionals worldwide serving on nine specialized juries. Judges' average scores determined the winners, who will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 14.

Judges lauded Stocker for posting impressive sales results during one of the most challenging business climates in recent history, as COVID-19 ravaged the economy and left many businesses struggling to survive.

From June 2019 to December 2020, through the depths of the pandemic, Stocker drove a remarkable 55 percent increase in monthly revenue. He did so largely by pioneering new markets for the company, leveraging his years of industry experience to build relationships in areas such as home services, medical services, and pet daycare and boarding.

"Kenny's gift for generating leads, penetrating new markets, and delivering ROI for clients has been key to his superior performance," said Stuart Folb, EVP of Digital Sales and Marketing of VDS parent company Voice Media Group . "His infectious personality and relentless energy dovetail perfectly with VDS's foundational commitment to a customer-centric approach."

A twenty-year-plus veteran of the digital sales space, Stocker began his career with VDS predecessor company Village Voice Media as a sales director and associate publisher for Denver Westword before working his way up to lead publisher positions at the Riverfront Times of St. Louis and Seattle Weekly.

He transitioned to the burgeoning start-up world in 2013, taking vice-president roles at Cheezburger, Inc. and Fexy Media in Seattle that allowed him to hone his ability to connect with entrepreneurs, business owners, and senior decision-makers.

Stocker rejoined VDS in 2017. Now back in his native Denver, he brings his multi-faceted portfolio to the VDS mission of providing small and large-sized businesses with an array of digital marketing strategies and programmatic offerings that help increase brand visibility and digital presence.

V Digital Services now operates in more than 300 American cities, including a just-opened office in Raleigh, North Carolina, offering premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies.

The company employs an array of specialists gifted at crafting cutting-edge strategies in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

