VDX Distro, Inc. Launches E-Liquid Brand, Four Seasons Fine Tobacco

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VDX Distro, Inc. announced today the launch of its e-liquid brand, Four Seasons Fine Tobacco. Bringing a solution to vapers and suppliers, the brand was founded to give smokers a more authentic and pleasing replacement for traditional cigarettes.

Four Seasons' e-liquids are designed to withstand flavor bans by being what they are and no more – pure, authentic tobacco flavors. Its flavors are all made from naturally extracted tobacco, with no artificial flavors, colors, additives, or sweeteners, giving consumers that pure tobacco taste. Each flavor is carefully crafted to emulate those of the most widely appreciated cigarette brands, resulting in a vaping experience that most closely resembles the mouth feel, throat hit, and taste.

With the health and safety of the public in mind, Four Seasons' products are Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) accepted. Four Seasons' products are branded in the most straightforward way possible, targeting mature adult vapers. The responsible packaging completely removes the guesswork from selecting the flavor profile, so that consumers are left with a clear choice of their preferred tobacco blend.

"At Four Seasons we seek to bring you a satisfying vaping experience that will give you the tools you need to make the switch away from combustible tobacco for good," said Four Seasons CEO and Founder Ryan Chalmé. "Our mission from day one remains the same as it does today, helping adults discover an alternative to traditional tobacco."

About Four Seasons

NICOTINE WARNING

THIS PRODUCT CAN EXPOSE YOU TO CHEMICALS, INCLUDING FORMALDEHYDE, WHICH IS KNOWN TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA TO CAUSE CANCER, AND NICOTINE, WHICH IS KNOWN TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA TO CAUSE BIRTH DEFECTS OR OTHER REPRODUCTIVE HARM. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO WWW.P65.WARNINGS.CA.GOV

These products are intended for use by persons of the legal smoking age in their current jurisdiction, and not by children, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or persons with or at risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or taking medicine for depression or asthma. This product is not intended for use as a smoking cessation aid product nor is it designed to prevent, treat, cure or diagnose any sickness, illness, or disease. These statements have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. WARNING! THIS SITE CONTAINS INFORMATION REGARDING ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO ENTER THIS SITE

Must be at least 21 years of age to purchase electronic cigarette products from this web site. Falsifying your age for the purpose of purchasing products from this web site is strictly illegal and is punishable by law. Purchasing items on behalf of a minor is prohibited and punishable by law. We reserve the right to ask for identification upon our discretion. By shopping our store, you are confirming you are 21 years old or older. We reserve the right to deny any order if we think it is placed by a minor. Providing a false declaration under penalties of perjury is a criminal offense.

