Ve Global Spearheads Mexico's Biggest Online Sales Event

The 4-day event called 'Hot Sale' which registered more than six million products sold and saw close to three million shoppers spend over 250 million dollars in 2017, will be driven by 'Shopomo', a product search and discovery platform of Ve Global which is powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Shopomo will integrate with the Hot Sale website to allow shoppers to instantaneously locate deals, promotions and exclusive offers from over three hundred participating brands thanks to features such as autocomplete and filters on search types such as free delivery.

Diana Leon, Managing Director at Ve Mexico, believes Mexico's developing eCommerce landscape provides an immense opportunity for Ve as it continues to expand into high growth markets:

"The number of Mexican internet users now equals the entire population of the United Kingdom and with 91 million people participating in Hot Sale between 2016 and 2017, Ve is deploying Shopomo as well as other technologies to help brands drive more sales, while improving the experience for Mexico's growing number of online shoppers."

The Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), which created the event to promote the expansion of eCommerce in Mexico, expects online transactions to double in 2018 making this year the biggest since the eCommerce event was launched in 2014.

Eric Pérez-Grovas, President of the AMVO, said:

"We estimate this year will be the biggest Hot Sale on record thanks, in part, to the impact of technologies such as Shopomo on the overall shopping experience and Mexico's population becoming increasingly comfortable in doing their shopping online."

Hot Sale begins in Mexico on May 28 and ends on June 1.

Ve Global, which serves 10,000 clients in 18 markets including North America, is consolidating its position in Latin America as well as expanding into new territories and introducing new products in the autumn.

