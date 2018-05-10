Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

The marketing and advertising technology business, which operates from product discovery through to purchase, will recruit 50 new positions to reinforce the company's existing commercial efforts.

UK-based Ve, which already employs 400+ globally will bring on the new talent to match its ambitions across its core territories as well as a number of high growth markets, including India and North America.

The news comes as the company announced three senior appointments to strengthen its commercial interests in strategically-important markets. Ray F. Riley, who has 30 years' experience in leading commercial roles for brands such as Microsoft and Harley-Davidson, will come on-board as Commercial Director of Ve DACH in Berlin which serves Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Takeshi Yamamoto, who joined the company in April, will lead Ve's commercial division as a Commercial Director in Tokyo, Japan. While Ed French, who has been with the company for four years, will take the role as Commercial Director of Ve's Boston-based North American sales division, which also includes an office in New York City.

Johan Hagenfeldt, Chief Commercial Officer at Ve, said: "After coming off the back of a strong year both from a revenue and client perspective, this global sales recruitment drive aims to strengthen our existing team and accelerate our ambitious global expansion plans. This is a great recruitment opportunity for those who want to be part of a global company that's growing month-on-month and benefits greatly from committed financial backers who want to see us succeed."

David Marrinan-Hayes, Chief Executive Officer at Ve, said: "Recruitment sits at the top of our growth agenda and we're investing heavily in the right skills and expertise needed to bring in the world's best brands. Of equal importance is complementing our existing team with those individuals who share our core values and want to shape the industry around us through greater personalisation and marketing automation."

Ve are recruiting sales, account management and finance roles across its 18 territories including positions in its product, design, technical services and trading teams.

About Ve

Ve exists to inspire our client's customers throughout their online journey, regardless of business size or sector. Founded in 2009, Ve started life developing basket recovery email technology. But that was just the beginning. Our appetite to predict and respond to consumer behaviour in the digital age led us to develop award-winning technologies, that attract the right audience, with the right message at the right time.

Today, we serve 10,000 clients across 18 territories, with our consumer-first solutions ensuring every customer enjoys the tailored and intuitive online experience they deserve.

