VEA NEWPORT BEACH ANNOUNCES "THE SECOND CITY GOES COASTAL" IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCLAIMED IMPROV COMEDY INSTITUTION, THE SECOND CITY

The Second City returns to the West Coast in first-of-its-kind partnership with luxury Newport Beach resort for a coastal night of comedy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEA Newport Beach – a cosmopolitan coastal retreat perched above the Pacific Ocean – is thrilled to announce its partnership with The Second City to bring a first-of-its-kind night of comedy to the West Coast on Friday, June 12, 2026 with "The Second City Goes Coastal." Hosted on the Sunset Lawn against sweeping Pacific Ocean views, the show will comprise of a 60-minute, high-energy mix of improv, audience moments, and classic Second City favorites brought to life in real time, making every beat of the show completely one of a kind.

VEA Newport Beach debuts “The Second City Goes Coastal." Credit: VEA Newport Beach

"At VEA Newport Beach, we're all about giving our community and guests world-class experiences," says Debbie Snavely, General Manager at VEA Newport Beach. "The opportunity to partner with an iconic institution like The Second City and bring their cast's talent right to VEA is absolutely incredible. Our guests and locals alike seek opportunities for immersive, unique experiences at VEA, and we're thrilled to welcome The Second City to our home."

While The Second City Goes Coastal showcases The Second City's vibrant West Coast community, the production also delivers a fresh, elevated take on live improv, equal parts smart, spontaneous, and unforgettable. This one-act show is a curated "Best of Second City" experience featuring short-form improv games, interactive moments with the audience, and select scenes from The Second City's iconic archives. Each performance is tailored in real time, shaped by the crowd, the setting, and the moment, making no two shows exactly alike.

"We're thrilled to partner with VEA for The Second City Goes Coastal and to engage the incredible West Coast community that has long embraced The Second City," says Tyler Dean Kempf at The Second City. "Orange County is a new venture for us, and the coastal energy of Newport Beach brings exactly the fresh, lively vibe we hope to bring to every Second City show."

VEA Newport Beach is where coastal relaxation meets a vibrant lineup of experiences designed for both locals and travelers alike, including inspired programming like The Second City Goes Coastal. Along with the luxurious SPA VEA, state-of-the-art pool, multiple on-site dining concepts and plush accommodations, VEA Newport Beach is a mainstay among locals looking for the best in entertainment and relaxation, and is the perfect getaway for those driving in for the occasion.

For more than 65 years, The Second City has been the launching pad for some of comedy's most influential voices, from Tina Fey and Bill Murray to Amy Poehler, Stephen Colbert, and Keegan‑Michael Key. Their performers are masters of fast‑paced, audience‑driven comedy, blending razor‑sharp writing with fearless improvisation.

The June The Second City Goes Coastal performance marks the first of multiple appearances by The Second City at VEA Newport Beach, with a return show planned for Friday, September 4, 2026. The show will include the talents of Stage Manager, Katie Hildreth, Musical Directors Jesse Case (June 12) and Nick Gage (September 4), and the cast consisting of Adam Peacock, Allison Price, Andy Assaf, Braxton Brooks and Edgar Blackmon.

In addition to individual tickets, VEA Newport Beach will be offering two hotel packages for the experience, available now at veanewportbeach.com:

The Second City Goes Coastal Package: includes a guestroom at VEA Newport Beach, two general admission show tickets, valet parking, and a $100 food and beverage credit to complete the experience.





The Second City Goes Coastal VIP Package: featuring a guestroom at VEA Newport Beach, a VIP table for two at the show, valet parking, and a $100 food and beverage credit.

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite here, starting at $50 for General Admission and up to $450 for a VIP table of six. Attendees can enjoy drinks and food available for purchase. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with the show beginning at 6:45 p.m. and valet is complimentary with validation from a food and beverage outlet on-site.

For more information, visit: veanewportbeach.com.

ABOUT VEA NEWPORT BEACH

Co-owned by Lyon Living and Eagle Four Partners, VEA Newport Beach debuted in the Summer of 2022 following an extensive transformation overseen by esteemed architecture and design firms HBA San Francisco, Gensler, Burton Studio, and Houston Tyner Architects. Complete with new coastal-inspired luxury guest rooms, the introduction of two new suite categories, three new restaurant and bar concepts, a 14,000-square-foot wellness-focused spa and high-performance fitness center, expansive new indoor and outdoor event spaces totaling over 68,000 square feet, and a luxury destination pool experience, the reimagined VEA Newport Beach provides guests with a multitude of experiences to see and discover. A captivating destination within an iconic city, guests of VEA will delight in a social sanctuary that embodies the quintessential elements of Newport Beach. For more information and to book reservations, visit www.veanewportbeach.com. Follow along @VEANewportBeach on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown into the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. As well, for decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

For more information on The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com or www.secondcity.com/second-city-works and follow The Second City on TikTok, Instagram , YouTube and Facebook.

SOURCE VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa