VEBO Expands to California and Nevada

Denver entrepreneur, Cody Sudmeier, is VEBO's CEO. Sudmeier launched VEBO on a pilot basis in 2015.

"VEBO has been growing quickly since launching in Colorado and we have been averaging annual sales growth of 300%," said Sudmeier. "Engaged couples are choosing to collect experiences instead of more stuff."

Jamie Regehr is a co-founder and leads VEBO's expansion efforts. Regehr explained, "We regularly perform market analyses to identify our expansion priorities. We are beyond excited to be expanding to such a huge market and diverse state as California. We are also thrilled to be expanding to Nevada, as we will target not only engaged couples living in the state, but also couples who live in other areas but travel to Las Vegas."

Wedding registries are a $19B industry in the US. 91% of US couples register for gifts. Historically, the leaders in this industry were retailers that provide household items. This includes companies such as Bed, Bath & Beyond, Target, and Crate & Barrel.

While the industry is dominated by traditional retailers, alternative registries are gaining in popularity. The majority of the alternative registries specialize in cash gifts. VEBO is the first registry exclusively dedicated to experiential gifts.

VEBO is an experience-based wedding registry. VEBO partners with providers throughout the states of Colorado and Washington.

One of VEBO's core values is giving. VEBO couples select a charity to tie to their registry. VEBO contributes 5% of the sales from the couple's registry to the charity they have selected.

Sudmeier is the Founder and CEO. Sudmeier previously cofounded Agility Solutions. Under Sudmeier's leadership, Agility Solutions was twice recognized as Denver's Fastest Growing Private Company.

For more information, please visit http://www.vebolife.com.

