Veboli Launches Personal Streaming Recommendations in Northern America

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 28, the movie recommendation website Veboli is launching personal recommendations for streaming services in Canada and the United States. Based on their unique preferences, streaming recommendations matches users and new visitors to movies they'll enjoy right on their streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Netflix.

Photo of Netflix recommendations for the United States. Photo of Amazon Prime Video recommendations for Canada.

While there are thousands of movies to watch on streaming services, picking the right one can be quite the difficult task. "That's a shame because with personalized advice, everyone can easily stream a great movie" says Thomas van Wageningen, founder of Veboli.

Veboli uses ratings to match people to like-minded users and movie critics and their movies to similar movies to generate personal recommendation scores for all movies. Users and new visitors can see which movies they should watch and which to avoid. Users can also get personal recommendations together with their friends to pick a movie everyone will enjoy.

Recommendations are linked to what's on over 200 different streaming services, including not only the well-known providers but also smaller providers like Crackle, Fandor, and Kanopy.

This feature is also available in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom and will be expanding to more countries in Europe and Asia the coming months.

