VeChain Attends Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Beijing Summit, Showcased VeChain ToolChain and Various VeChainThor Blockchain-Powered Use Cases

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AWS Beijing Summit, a grand gathering for the Chinese cloud computing community hosted by AWS, was held on Wednesday. VeChain attends the Summit as a technology partner of AWS in the blockchain industry and a member of AWS Partner Network (APN). The Summit brought together over 200 APN Partners and over 150 guest speakers, such as the experts from IBM, Xiaomi, and Deloitte, to have in-depth discussions on the best practices of cutting edge cloud technology. More than 15,500 attendees from across China attended the Summit.

The cooperation between VeChain and AWS kick-started this year. In February 2019, VeChain announced the launch of an integrated solution into the AWS Cloud platform to enable one-click deployment of VeChainThor Blockchain Nodes upon VeChainThor Blockchain. Since then, VeChain has received strong support from AWS in terms of operations, technology development, and marketing.

Mr. Gu Jianliang, Chief Technology Officer at VeChain, attended the Summit as a keynote speaker. In his speech, Mr. Gu introduced VeChain ToolChain, a revolutionary one-stop Blockchain-as-a-Service solution. ToolChain integrates the strengths of NFC/RFID chips, IoT sensors, and mobile devices to lower the threshold for adopting blockchain technology. The solution comes with a variety of general-purpose interfaces, with which anyone, even those without any tech background, can build their own blockchain-based solutions for their businesses.

Thanks to the joint efforts made by VeChain and its partners, VeChain ToolChain-powered solutions, such as the Digital Carbon Ecosystem , Liquefied Natural Gas Solution and Consumer Confidence Index have been successfully integrated into various industries and sectors including FMCG, Food and Beverage, Wine, Luxury, Automobile, Healthcare, and more. Through the application of the above-mentioned solutions, the participating enterprises streamlined their business workflow and enjoyed greater transparency, enhanced security, and reinforced traceability. The adoption of blockchain technology created real value for the real economy.

The partnership between the two parties proved to be a win-win for both. As Mr. Gu said: "On the one hand, it allows enterprises to deploy quick, secure, and compliant blockchain applications, which is essential to promote the mass adoption of blockchain technology. Other than that, the blockchain technology provided by VeChain can be leveraged to create value for AWS's clients. More importantly, the interaction and exchange between the VeChainThor ecosystem and that of AWS are giving rise to new business models and application scenarios, which brings opportunities for the two."

About Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Summits

AWS Global Summits are free events hosted by Amazon to bring the cloud computing community together to connect, collaborate, and learn about AWS. At the AWS Summits, you can learn how to choose the right database, modernize your data warehouse, and drive digital transformation using AI. Summits are held in major cities around the world and attract technologists from all industries and skill levels who want to discover how AWS can help them innovate quickly and deliver flexible, reliable solutions at scale.

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco.

Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, Bright Food, D.I.G, DB Schenker, PICC, etc.

For more information about VeChain, please follow our twitter @vechainofficial or visit our official website https://www.vechain.com/

SOURCE VeChain

Related Links

https://www.vechain.com

