Vecima Highlights Market Leading Product Lineup at IBC2019

Low Latency Streaming, Content Workflow Automation, Hyper-converged Media Application Platforms, and Distributed Access Architecture technology will be showcased

VICTORIA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vecima Networks, Inc. (TSX:VCM), the market leader in content delivery networks and video optimized storage technologies for service and content providers, and the industry leader in open, next-generation distributed access solutions, today announced it will showcase low latency streaming, content workflow automation, hyper-converged media application platforms, and distributed access architecture technologies at IBC2019.

Low Latency Streaming - TruLive™

Vecima's TruLive solution is a suite of advanced features that dramatically reduce the latency of live streaming IP video over content delivery networks. With TruLive, high value content is delivered to your customers faster than traditional digital cable.

Content Workflow Automation - ContentAgent ™

ContentAgent automates common tasks such as camera card ingest into editorial and creating deliverables such as broadcast, international masters and viewing copies. ContentAgent frees up your creative resources to focus on storytelling.

Hyper-converged Media Application Platform - MediaScaleX ™

The MediaScaleX product portfolio includes Vecima's unique hyper-converged Media Application Platform, which leverages common infrastructure for high-end video applications including live and on-demand content life-cycle management, Time-shifted TV streaming, Just-in-Time Packaging, Protection, and Delivery to any IP device or set-top box.

Distributed Access Architecture - Entra ™

Vecima's Entra family of products deliver on the promise of cable's Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) by enabling the highest possible capacity and interoperability, while continuing to support high value, legacy services. Node form factors are available to support a variety of regions, as are industry leading service assurance platforms custom tailored for DAA environments.

"We're extremely excited about the product lineup we're bringing to IBC2019. The end-to-end Vecima product portfolio spans from content ingest to the last mile of the broadband access network," said Clay McCreery, Chief Revenue Officer at Vecima. "Our innovation and solutions are powering some of the most cutting-edge deployments, and we're proud to partner with the world's leading content and service providers."

Vecima will showcase their end-to-end solutions portfolio at Stand 1.F40 this week. To schedule an appointment, click here.

About Vecima

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

