Vecna Patient Engagement Platform Now Available in Epic App Orchard

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Technologies, a leading provider of healthcare information technologies focused on patient solutions and infection surveillance, announced today their Patient Engagement Platform is available in the Epic App Orchard . Epic users can now streamline patient intake workflows for both patients and staff while providing contactless check-in and virtual waiting room.

"We are excited to have the Vecna Patient Engagement Platform available in the Epic App Orchard," stated Vecna Technologies CEO Deborah Theobald. "This move makes it even easier for Epic users to integrate Vecna and quickly benefit from gains in revenue cycle management, increased patient volume and overall patient experience. Vecna has partnered with health systems to further optimize their EHRs for over 20 years and we look forward to further expanding our footprint within this market and collaborating with Epic users to enhance patient and staff experience."

Vecna integration enables highly configurable revenue cycle management functionality including estimates, payment, price transparency and discounts. Intake tasks such as pre-registration, form completion, insurance eligibility and demographics can be completed anytime, anywhere with any device. Text functionality between staff and patients enables touchless check-in and virtual waiting room. The Vecna platform exchanges data through a bidirectional HL7 sync.

Vecna Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Fallon added "Although the patient intake environment has rapidly changed over the past several months, the need to efficiently engage with patients has not. We are closely partnering with health care providers as they acclimate to the new normal of patient engagement and are pleased to offer a platform that safely streamlines the patient care journey from pre-registration, to check-in and patient flow management, all the way through return to clinic scheduling."

About Vecna Technologies

Vecna provides innovative healthcare technology to acute and ambulatory health systems delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline the critical time from scheduling an appointment to receiving care. Vecna's platform gives patients and providers the tools to streamline check-in while reducing costs and improving revenue cycle management. Vecna's ability to deliver automation through integration into existing patient portals allows healthcare systems to modernize and standardize check-in activities for staff and patients ensuring a consistent and efficient experience.

